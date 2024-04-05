Locomotive FC set to face Union Omaha in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Last year, El Paso Locomotive FC was handed a 2-0 loss by Union Omaha, a USL League One club, in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

This year, the Locos get a chance at redemption as the two sides will clash again on the pitch at Werner Park on April 17 in the third round of the storied tournament.

Open Cup Rematch 🏆



Los Locos hit the road to face @Union_Omaha in the @opencup Third Round on Wednesday, April 17! Learn more ⬇#VamosLocos #VamosElPaso — El Paso Locomotive FC (@eplocomotivefc) April 4, 2024

“We know [Union Omaha] are a good side in USL League One and we need to be prepared,” El Paso Locomotive FC Head Coach and Technical Director Brian Clarhaut said. “Like I said last year, I’d like to get the first win in the club’s history in the Open Cup. Our fans are devoted to this tournament as are a lot of U.S. soccer fans. Once we get there… we’ll go there to win.”

El Paso Locomotive FC was one of 16 USL Championship clubs that learned of their opening opponents in the U.S. Open Cup on Thursday.

Locomotive FC will look to record its first-ever win in the U.S. Open Cup to advance to the Round of 32, a stage where the Locos could line up a match against a Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

El Paso Locomotive FC and Union Omaha will go head-to-head at Werner Park on Wednesday, Apr. 17. Match is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MT.

Broadcasts of all U.S. Open Cup matches will be streamed live on usopencup.com, uslsoccer.com, and MLSSoccer.com during the Third Round as well as the Rounds of 32 and 16.

usopencup.com is the official website of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.