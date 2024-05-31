Locomotive FC in search of first home win of the season against Birmingham

El PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive look for its first home win of the season following its big victory against Charleston, taking on Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday at Southwest University Park.

With the upset win over the Battery, El Paso secured its second win of the season – both of which came on the road leaving the Locomotive winless at home.

“We’re still try to get that first win at home and I think the fans need it,” said forward Amando Moreno. “I mean, we need it more than anything. But just to give that joy to the people that come out and watch us – people come out and try to have a good time and us not being able to pull through for them definitely weighs on our shoulders. This this momentum of getting this win against one of the best teams in the league – I think were going to come out with the best mentality.”

This momentum booster was much needed for the Locomotive at this point in time after a rocky start to the season, in addition to the release of head coach Brian Clarhaut followed by the hire of Wilmer Cabrera.

The club hopes to use this momentum to get back on track with eyes still on the possibility of making the playoffs.

“If we don’t get the three points on Saturday, what we did in Charleston goes into the bad jar,” said Cabrera. “To continue to move forward we need to start winning at home, especially at home. If we want to qualify to the playoffs, we [have to] win at home and get some points for us.”

The Locomotive will take on Birmingham Legion FC Saturday, June 1st at Southwest University Park at 7 p.m.

