Locomotive FC returns to El Paso looking to continue momentum under Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive returned to the Sun City, following the team’s upset win against Charleston Battery last Friday night, looking to continue this momentum under the club’s new head coach: Wilmer Cabrera.

Locomotive FC secured a 2-1 victory over the top team in the USL Championship last Friday.

Pulling out a win was a big ask for the Locos as it played against its toughest opponent of the season yet, on top of the club only have two training sessions under Cabrera prior to heading to South Carolina.

Even with all of these obstacles in whirlwind of a week, Cabrera says he’s proud of his players for fighting through this adversity and coming back to El Paso with three points.

“I give all the credit to the players because it’s a change in mentality, attitude and I saw more unity within the group,” said Cabrera. “So, they they were rewarded on the field. It’s going to help us to continue moving forward.”

Despite it being early on in this new chapter for the Locomotive, things seem to be trending upwards as players are responding well to the new leadership.

“Wilmer has a different kind of system that he wants us to play, and I think it suits us with the players that we have,” said forward Amando Moreno. “So, you can tell he has such a different kind of way of looking at the game – he makes us understand that very clearly. That whatever he puts out he’ll do his best job but at the end of the day, we are the one that have got to go out and perform. We’re going to trust him, trust in the process – and I know things will go our way.”

The club hopes to carry the momentum into its next match on Saturday. The Locos look to secure its first home victory on the season at Southwest University Park against Birmingham Legion FC at 7:00 p.m. MT.

