Locomotive FC ready for rivalry match against New Mexico United

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC (0-3-1, 11th West) heads to Albuquerque, New Mexico to take on New Mexico United (2-1-1, 4th West) in a USL Championship match at Isotopes Park on Saturday night.

Saturday’s match will be the 14th regular season edition of the Derby Del Camino Real: El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United.

The all-time regular season series is currently split at 4-4-6. The overall series record stands at 4-4-7. The Locomotive beat New Mexico United back in the 2020 USL Championship Western Conference semifinals in a penalty shootout.

El Paso Locomotive FC is coming off an entire week away from competition after playing five matches, four league contests and an exhibition against FC Juarez, in a span of two weeks (Mar. 9-23.)

El Paso Locomotive FC got off to a 0-3-1 start to the season and have only scored one goal, that goal coming in the squad’s 1-1 draw against Monterey Bay F.C. at Southwest University Park on Mar. 13.

New Mexico United is off to a 2-1-1 start to the season. United grabbed a 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising last Saturday.

MORENO MAKES RETURN TO OLD STOMPING GROUNDS

El Paso Locomotive FC forward Amando Moreno will return to his old stomping grounds for the first time since switching allegiances in the rivalry.

The El Salvador international spent four seasons with the Black and Yellow, notching a total of 24 goals and 11 assists during his time with the club. In nine matches against El Paso, Moreno scored once and bagged three assists. He was a fan-favorite for New Mexico, but it’ll be interesting to see the reception he receives when he takes the field at Isotopes Park for the first time in Locomotive Blue.

“Obviously, it was like a second home,” Moreno said. “I was there four years, I went through a huge recovery after tearing my ACL there, coming back, getting accepted by the fans, I’m never going to forget that, but on Saturday that’s our enemy. Those are our rivals, and I’m going to do the best that I can. Obviously, I’ve played there many times before, so it’ll be nice to go back, but I’m with El Paso now and I know we’re going to get the three points.”

El Paso Locomotive FC and New Mexico United will go head-to-head on Saturday. Kickoff at Isotopes Park is at 7:00 p.m. MT. The game will also be streamed on ESPN+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.