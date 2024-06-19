Locomotive FC ready for rematch against Oakland Roots SC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will take on Oakland Roots SC at Pioneer Stadium in Hayward, California on Wednesday night.

This will be the second time the two sides meet this season. Last time out, Oakland grabbed a 3-2 victory over the Locos in El Paso.

El Paso Locomotive FC is coming off a 1-1 draw against Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Roots are heading into the match with major confidence as the club has won four of its last five games.

El Paso will look for revenge when it takes on Oakland Roots SC in a USL Championship Western Conference rematch on Wednesday, June 19. Kickoff from Pioneer Stadium is set for 8 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

