Locomotive FC grab 2-1 win over Charleston Battery to begin Wilmer Cabrera era

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In its first game under the direction of new head coach Wilmer Cabrera, El Paso Locomotive FC grabbed a 2-1 upset win over Charleston Battery — the USL Championship leaders — at Patriots Point Soccer Stadium in Mount Pleasant, SC on Friday night.

Holy moly.



El Paso Locomotive FC pulls off the biggest upset of the 2024 USL Championship season as it secures a 2-1 road win over Charleston Battery.



Locos hand Charleston its first loss of the season and give Wilmer Cabrera the win in his Locos head coaching debut. https://t.co/QYnDKmSyWb — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 25, 2024

A stoppage time goal by Amando Moreno was the difference maker. Moreno netted his fifth goal of the season with a perfectly placed left footed shot into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Amando Moreno puts El Paso Locomotive FC up 2-1 over Charleston Battery with this stunning goal in stoppage time!



Locos on the brink of pulling off the biggest upset of the season.

pic.twitter.com/IBTR13nEdr — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) May 25, 2024

Moreno’s goal came minutes after Charleston Battery’s Jackson Conway scored the equalizer in the 87th minute of the match.

Moreno’s stoppage time goal was his second of the game and was the one that gave the Locos the win in enemy territory. Moreno scored his first goal of the contest in the 69th minute to give the Locomotive a 1-0 lead.

El Paso Locomotive FC had the extra man advantage since Charleston Battery’s Chris Allan received a red card in the 45+2′ of the match.

With the win, Locomotive FC pulled off arguably the biggest upset of the 2024 USL Championship season yet, as the Locos took down the top team in the league standings and handed Charleston Battery its first loss of the season.

The Locos also gave its new head coach Wilmer Cabrera a win in his debut with the club.

El Paso Locomotive FC now sits with a 2-8-2 record.

