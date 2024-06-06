Locomotive FC grab 1-0 road win over San Antonio FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC stole three points on the road after it played its way to a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas on Wednesday night.

The game was scoreless until the 65th minute of the match. Locomotive FC defender Brandan Craig scored off of a free kick. It’s Craig’s first goal with El Paso Locomotive FC.

FINAL: El Paso Locomotive FC grabs up a 1-0 win over San Antonio FC at Toyota Field.



A second half free kick goal by Brandan Craig was the goal that gave the Locos three points on the road.



Locos now 2-1-0 under Wilmer Cabrera.#VamosLocos | @KTSMtv

In the final 25 minutes of the game, SAFC had a pair of shots hit the goal posts. In the 73rd minute of the game, San Antonio FC’s Jorge Hernandez hit the right post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. In the 85th minute, Juan Agudelo’s header hit the crossbar.

The Locos managed to hold on for the 1-0 victory, the club’s second win in its last three games under the direction of new head coach Wilmer Cabrera.

With the win tonight, El Paso snapped a six-match winless streak against San Antonio FC that dated back to August 8, 2021. The win at Toyota Field is El Paso’s first since July 28, 2021 (2-1 W) and second win at SAFC overall (2-2-2 at San Antonio).

El Paso also pulled off the win while without forwards Amando Moreno and Joaquin Rivas as well as goalkeeper Jahmali Waite as they all received international call ups to for their respective national teams for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers this week.

The Locos now sit with a 3-9-2 record. The club’s next match is on Saturday, June 15 against Phoenix Rising FC at Southwest University Park.

