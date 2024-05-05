Locomotive FC drop high-stakes against Switchbacks

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Two of the bottom teams out of the West in the USL Championship faced off Saturday night with a lot on the line.

Locomotive FC was still on the hunt its first win this season entering their match against the Switchbacks. While Colorado Springs was looking to separate themselves from the bottom seed.

The Switchbacks took the lead in the 22nd minute after an impressive goal giving them the lead in the first half for only the second time this season.

With only a few minute remaining in the match, Colorado Springs would solidify the win by finding the back of the net on the penalty kick, 2-0.

At the close of nine regular season USL Championship games, Locomotive FC remain winless.

