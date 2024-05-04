Locomotive FC aim to end win drought in match against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Locomotive FC will take on Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a USL Championship match at Weidner Field in Colorado Springs on Saturday night.

El Paso Locomotive FC has lost five of its last six league matches and currently sits with an 0-6-2 record. Most recently, the Locomotive suffered a 1-0 loss to FC Tulsa at Southwest University Park last Saturday.

The only team in the USL Championship without a win this season is looking to get that monkey off its back when it takes on Colorado Springs.

El Paso’s last win in a USL Championship match came last season when the Locos beat Oakland Roots SC 2-1 at Pioneer Stadium on Oct. 14.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC picked up its first win of the season when it beat Oakland Roots SC 2-0 last Saturday.

Historically, the Locomotive have had the upper hand over the Switchbacks since their first meeting on May 4, 2019, five years exactly prior to this weekend’s contest. In 15 league matches, El Paso is 7-2-6 against Colorado Springs and interestingly, El Paso remains undefeated at the Switchbacks’ Weidner Field. The Locos are 2-0-5 on the road at Colorado Springs and perhaps a win to uphold that unbeaten streak could be the key to getting the 2024 season on track.

Kickoff at Weidner Field is at 7:00 p.m. MT. The match will stream on ESPN+.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.