Locomotive FC acknowledge short comings following loss to Birmingham

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC looks inward following loss to Birmingham Legion FC on Saturday night, 3-1.

El Paso’s match Birmingham was new head coach Wilmer Cabrera’s second game apart of the club, who is still getting up to speed with where the team is at – at this point in the season.

After this performance, despite it not ending in the result the team had hoped for, Cabrera was able to see exactly where the club needs improvement.

“That was a tough welcome and wake up,” said Cabrera. “We knew about the opponent. We knew that they were quick and we were giving the ball to them. We allowed them to penetrate too easy. That’s something that cannot happen. Now, I know what’s going on and now I need to change that. It’s my responsibility and we have a lot of work to do.”

Birmingham Legion played a quick and aggressive game particularly in the midfield causing forced turnovers.

On offense, the Locomotive were able to send shots off but just could not find the back of the net.

After these missed opportunities the Locomotive say each week they’re able to recognize and work on these close calls which will eventually result in goals.

“The crosses were there, especially for me to be the player I need to be,” said forward Justin Dhillon. “So I hope that we can continue to build off of that and as a as a collective, just create more chances for everyone. Because when we start getting more and more chances in front of goal, everyone starts getting more confident and results will come. It’s a process, but it’s trending.”

The Locomotive will have a quick turnaround with its next match on Wednesday, June 5th against San Antonio FC at 7 p.m.

