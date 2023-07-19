Who are locks to make the Vikings 53-man roster to start 2023?

The Minnesota Vikings are having an interesting off-season. They saw the departures of big names like ZaDarius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Dalvin Cook while bringing in Josh Oliver and Byron Murphy Jr.

With turnover like that, who is a lock to make the roster?

We analyzed the entire 90-man roster for you to figure that out. Our criteria for this is simple. Who would be able to have an injury or poor training camp and still remain on the team?

As the Vikings turn the page to another year of this competitive rebuild, it is important to know who this team is choosing to build around.

Quarterback (1)

Locks: Kirk Cousins

On the bubble: Nick Mullens, Jaren Hall

Mullens has proven to be a capable backup and should Cousins go down, he should fill in admirably. However, that doesn’t make him a lock. If rookie Jarren Hall comes in and impresses or Mullens does not look up to par, I can easily see them going with the rookie as a backup option in lieu of the veteran. With the uncertainty surrounding the future of the position, anything can happen.

Running back (4)

Locks: Alexander Mattison, Ty Chandler, Kene Nwangwu, C.J. Ham

On the bubble: DeWayne McBride

The question is rookie DeWayne McBride. McBride could easily be running back two in this offense or he could not make the team at all. It’s a wide berth of outcomes for the UAB running back. Even though McBride was a seventh-round pick, he will have to earn it with a good camp and preseason. Some believe Nwangwu isn’t a lock but given this new running back by committee approach, three backs is the minimum for this roster. Given his ability on special teams as a kick returner, I believe he will be on the team.

Wide receivers (4)

Locks: Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, Brandon Powell

On the bubble: Jalen Reagor, Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson, Blake Proehl, Thayer Thomas, Malik Knowles, Lucky Jackson, Cephus Johnson III, Garrett Maag

While both Reagor and Nailor should have a spot on this team, it is not a guarantee. They will have to earn their play as Nailor is still a day-three pick trying to make it in the league and Reagor is still trying to prove why he was a number-one pick back in 2020. For the others on the bubble, they will have to show their special teams prowess alongside their receiving skills if they want to earn a roster spot.

Tight end (3)

Locks: T.J. Hockenson, Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt

On the bubble: Nick Muse, Ben Sims

While Muse is considered on the bubble here, he is still likely to make the 53-man roster. The team is projected to run a lot of two-tight-end sets and they could use Muse’s athleticism. As far as Sims, he’s a bit of a longshot to make the roster. He still has a lot of development to be had as he is deemed more of a blocking tight end.

Offensive line (7)

Locks: Christian Darrisaw, Ezra Cleveland, Garrett Bradbury, Ed Ingram, Brian O’Neill, Oli Udoh, Blake Brandel

On the bubble: Austin Schlottman, Chris Reed, Alan Ali, Sam Schleuter, Josh Sokol, Vederian Lowe, Jacky Chen

While Schlottman should slide in as the backup center, he will have some stiff competition. Both Reed and Ali show more flexibility to play both center and guard on the interior. Plus, Schlottmann coming off of a broken ankle suffered against the Green Bay Packers in week 17. Lowe is slated to make the team as they look to develop him as well but he still needs to impress in camp to seal the deal. Sokol has an outside shot of getting the backup center role as well but will have to really impress. Schleuter and Chen will be battling for practice squad spots.

Defensive line (4)

Locks: Dean Lowry. Harrison Phillips, Khyiris Tonga, Jaquelin Roy

On the bubble: Esezi Otomewo, Calvin Avery, Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock, Sheldon Day, James Lynch, Junior Aho, T.J. Smith

While names like Otomewo and Bullard should make the final-53, be weary of guys like Blacklock and Avery who have talent that just need to come together. With a new defensive philosophy incoming, nothing is set in stone. Day is the most experienced of the group but he may be fighting for a practice squad spot as the team may opt to develop the younger options at the position. Lynch is in a funky spot as well because of the scheme change. He may find himself on the outside looking in despite being the longest-tenured member of the group. Smith is fighting for practice squad positions with Aho guaranteed a spot due to the international pathway program.

Edge rushers (3)

Locks: Danielle Hunter, Marcus Davenport, D.J. Wonnum

On the bubble: Patrick Jones II, Luji Vilain, Andre Carter II, Curtis Weaver, Benton Whitley

Jones has a great chance to take a rotational pass-rushing role in 2023. If he does not impress in training camp and preseason, that could spell the end of his time in Minnesota. Vilain could just as easily make this roster as he could become a casualty of a logjam at the position. Carter III, Weaver and Whitley will be fighting for practice squad positions.

Inside Linebacker (3)

Locks: Brian Asamoah, Jordan Hicks, Troy Reeder

On the bubble: Troy Dye, Ivan Pace Jr., William Kwenkeu, Abraham Beauplan, Wilson Huber

The inside linebacker room is full of opportunity. The only reason Reeder is a lock is because of his ability in special teams, plus he has played for Kevin O’Connell is Los Angeles. Outside of that, the backup spots behind Asamoah and Hicks are wide open. The favorite in my eyes to take that last spot is Pace, but both Dye and Kwenkeu will not let up the position without a fight. This will be one of the more intriguing position battles in training camp this season.

Cornerback (4)

Locks: Byron Murphy Jr., Mekhi Blackmon, Akayleb Evans, Andrew Booth Jr.

On the bubble: Joejuan Williams, NaJee Thompson, Kalon Barnes, Tay Gowan, C.J. Coldon Jr., Jaylin Williams, John Reid

There are one or two spots left and it us up for the taking. The battle may come down to who can give the most value on special teams. With the youth movement at the position, it’s truly up for grabs. Williams is a bit more of a project so he will be looking to find a spot on the practice squad. Reid may be able to find a spot on the practice squad but I don’t see too much more for him.

Safety (3)

Locks: Harrison Smith, Lewis Cine, Josh Metellus

On the bubble: Camryn Bynum, Jay Ward, Theo Jackson

The battle for the fourth safety will be a battle of attrition. It will all be about who Flores values more between Bynum and Ward. My early nod goes to Ward only because of the pivot toward the rebuilding side of things. Jackson came into one of the more loaded rooms on the team so a practice squad spot may be in order for him.

Specialists (2)

Locks: Andrew DePaola, Ryan Wright

On the bubble: Greg Joseph, Jack Podlesny

Unless Podlesny is the next Janikowski, I don’t see him unseating Joseph. However, giving the 4th year kicker a little competition in training camp can’t hurt.

Final Analysis

Out of the 53 roster spots, about 40 of them seem all but locked up. Which is a bit of a surprise after the turnover from one season to the next. However, the battles that we have for this training camp will be awesome to see. The more intriguing battles to watch will all be up the spine of the team. The interior offensive line, the inside linebackers, and the safeties will all be training camp battles where anything can happen. Add in the battle for the final edge rusher and tight end and we have a fun training camp on our hands.

