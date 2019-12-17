Happy early National Signing week!

Starting on Wednesday, December 18, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.

The Oregon State Beavers currently hold the No. 46 2020 recruiting class and No. 8 in the Pac-12 Conference, according to 247 Sports. The Beavs are prepared to sign their highest rated signing class since the 2013 season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here is a breakdown of the locks, long-shots and everything in-between looking at the future of the Oregon State football program.

LOCKS:

QB Chance Nolan - The 6-foot-2, 186 pound JUCO transfer quarterback will be eligible right away and plans to enroll in January to compete with Gebbia for the starting job left behind by Jake Luton.

[RELATED]: Beavers land JUCO QB Chance Nolan

RB Isaiah Newell - Committed on Aug 15. The 6-foot-3, 215 pound athlete from Walnut Creek, Calif. ranks No. 30 in the nation at his position.

According to Jared Halus, Isaiah Newell has been locked in since committing over the summer and said, "This class we have coming in is insane."

QB Ben Gulbranson - The No. 31 ranked pro style quarterback. Gulbranson is 6-foot-3, 210 pounds from Newbury Park, Calif.

Check out a list of Oregon State's other commits from Ron Callan

STILL QUESTIONABLE:

DE Alex Lemon - JUCO commit. No. 3 ranked SDE. The 6-foot-4, 275-pound SDE committed back on June 23.

CB Rejzohn Wright - The No. 5 ranked JUCO corner and has family ties to the Oregon State: Sophomore brother defensive back Nashon Wright and cousin of JUCO commit Alton Julian.

Wright took a late official visit to Central Florida over the weekend.

Story continues

Locks and questions when it comes to the Oregon State 2020 recruiting class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest