Who are locks to make Packers’ 53-man roster to start 2023?

Who are the roster locks for Matt LaFleur, Brian Gutekunst and the Green Bay Packers entering training camp in 2023?

Going through the current 90-man offseason roster can help provide an answer.

The point of this exercise is to determine who is a true “lock” for the 53-man roster. In other words, who could survive poor performance during training camp and/or an injury during the preseason and still make the team? This will be an extra-conservative estimate.

Teams want competition during training camp. The 2023 Packers, who are starting a youth movement, will have it in abundance.

Quarterback (1)

Locks: Jordan Love

On the bubble: Danny Etling, Sean Clifford

Love might be the only roster lock, but the Packers will keep at least two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. Will the backup be Etling, a 29-year-old who has never played in a regular season game, or Clifford, a fifth-round rookie? Neither is a guarantee. The Packers like Clifford, but he could be a practice squad candidate if he’s not ready in Year 1. It’s possible the backup could be a veteran addition during training camp.

Running back (2)

Locks: Aaron Jones, A.J. Dillon

On the bubble: Patrick Taylor, Tyler Goodson, Lew Nichols III, Emanuel Wilson, Henry Pearson (fullback)

The battle is on for RB3. Taylor is the best all-around option, Goodson brings the most explosive ability, and Nichols III is a draft pick with some upside. Would the Packers keep four running backs? Doubtful, especially given the options. Last year, the Packers started the season with only two (Jones and Dillon) on the 53-man roster. Wilson and Pearson are long shots entering camp.

Wide receiver (3)

Locks: Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed

On the bubble: Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, Grant Dubose, Bo Melton, Jeff Cotton, Malik Heath, Jadakis Bonds, Deuce Watts

Toure, Wicks and Dubose are all draft picks from the last two drafts, giving them an excellent chance to make the roster, especially considering the current depth chart. But sure-fire locks? I’m not so sure. Wicks, a fifth-rounder, is the closest to a lock, but performance and availability will be huge factors in the receiver roster competition. Heath flashed ability during the workout program, Melton was a draft pick in 2022 and Cotton has elite speed. This is a young, inexperienced and unpredictable group, so just about any combination is possible after the top three.

Tight end (3)

Locks: Josiah Deguara, Luke Musgrave, Tucker Kraft

On the bubble: Tyler Davis, Austin Allen, Camren McDonald

Davis will have a terrific chance to make the team as a top special teamer and do-everything tight end. The top four at this position is well-defined and unlikely to change, but Davis needs to take a development step forward as an offensive player to lock in his spot.

Offensive line (6)

Locks: David Bakhtiari, Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Jon Runyan Jr., Zach Tom, Yosh Nijman

On the bubble: Jake Hanson, Royce Newman, Sean Rhyan, Rasheed Walker, Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones, Jean Delance, DJ Scaife, Chuck Filiga, Kadeem Telfort

The top six are set in stone, but the Packers should have real competition along the offensive line for at least two or three spots on the 53-man roster. Hanson and Newman are the most experienced, and Rhyan was a recent third-rounder, but the Packers have a bunch of young offensive linemen they like behind them. A surprise cut could be possible here come the end of August.

Defensive line (4)

Locks: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, TJ Slaton, Colby Wooden

On the bubble: Chris Slayton, Jonathan Ford, Karl Brooks, Jason Lewan, Antonio Moultrie

Wooden, a fourth-round pick, is making the team even if he isn’t the No. 4 defensive lineman on the depth chart come Week 1. The Packers really need a fifth defensive lineman to emerge during camp. Slayton and Ford are both holdovers, and Brooks is a rookie draft pick. A veteran addition here is possible.

Edge rusher (3 or 4)

Locks: Preston Smith, Kingsley Enagbare, Lukas Van Ness

Unknown: Rashan Gary

On the bubble: Justin Hollins, La’Darius Hamilton, Jonathan Garvin, Brenton Cox Jr., Keshawn Banks, Kenneth Odumegwu

Gary’s injury situation complicates the picture. If he isn’t ready for Week 1 and begins the season on the PUP list, Hollins likely becomes a roster lock. He played quality snaps at edge rusher after arriving on waivers last season. Cox, the undrafted rookie, is one to watch. The Packers will keep at least four edge rushers, and likely five.

Inside linebacker (3)

Locks: De’Vondre Campbell, Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie

On the bubble: Eric Wilson, Tariq Carpenter, Jimmy Phillips Jr.

McDuffie was the top backup off the bench and a key special teamer throughout the 2022 season. If the Packers want to keep only four inside linebackers, the battle between Wilson, the veteran special teamer, and Carpenter, the jack-of-all-trades convert, will be a fascinating one. It’s possible the keep both and have five linebackers on the first 53.

Cornerback (3 or 4)

Locks: Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas, Keisean Nixon

Unknown: Eric Stokes

On the bubble: Shemar Jean-Charles, Corey Ballentine, Kiondre Thomas, Carrington Valentine, William Hooper, Tyrell Ford

Stokes is in the same boat as Rashan Gary. He’s a roster lock if healthy, but starting the season on the PUP list is possible. The Packers have six corners competing for one or two roster spots; Ballentine is the most experienced, but Jean-Charles and Valentine are recent draft picks.

Safety (2)

Locks: Darnell Savage, Rudy Ford

On the bubble: Tarvarius Moore, Jonathan Owens, Dallin Leavitt, Innis Gaines, Anthony Johnson Jr., Benny Sapp III

Savage and Ford are the expected starters entering training camp, but everything else is up in the air. The Packers must decide how the depth chart looks behind them, and what mix of experience and potential fits best. Moore and Owens are both newcomers in the mix to start. Leavitt and Gaines were both contributors last season. Johnson and Sapp are the rookies. Expect the Packers to keep at least four, so four vets and two rookies get to compete for the two open spots. One of Moore or Owens is a likely roster lock, but which one?

Specialists (0)

Final analysis

This conversative estimate found only 30 (or 32, based on injury) rock-solid roster locks, meaning 23 (or 21) roster spots could be up for grabs during training camp and the preseason. I think an outside observer could reasonably find five or more players close to roster-lock status, and most teams go into camp knowing 80 percent or more of the players who will make the roster. But the Packers are in a unique, transitional situation where the roster is fluid and a lot of competition between young players exists, especially on offense. The state of the roster should make for another compelling training camp in Green Bay.

