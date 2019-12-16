Locks, long-shots and everything in-between when it comes to the Oregon 2020 recruiting class

Happy early National Signing week!

Starting on Wednesday, December 18, high school athletes across the country will sign his or her letter of intent for the next four years or so of their academic and athletic career.

The Oregon Ducks currently hold the No. 16 2020 recruiting class in the nation, according to 247 Sports.

Here is a breakdown of the locks, long-shots and everything in-between looking at the future of the Oregon football program.

LOCKS:

Noah Sewell (ILB) - Five-star inside linebacker from Orem, Utah. The younger brother of sophomore offensive lineman Penei Sewell. The 6-foot-2, 266-pound linebacker is the top player to come out of the state of Utah, the tenth five-star athlete to commit to Oregon, the No. 2 inside linebacker recruit and No. 20 overall in the nation. Sewell is the highest rated commitment at his position in program history.

Could Sewell fill the shoes of senior Troy Dye?

Jay Butterfield (QB) - The No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback remained committed to the Ducks after offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Marcus Arroyo left to take the head coaching job at UNLV.

Luke Hill (CB) - A four-star corner from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland. Hill is 5-foot-11, 180-pounds and ranked as the No. 10 corner in the nation.

Other commits:

Myles Slusher (S), Kris Hutson (WR), Jaden Navarrette (ATH), Jonathan Denis (OG), T.J. Bass (OG), Jackson LaDuke (OLB), Trey Benson (RB), Jaylan Jeffers (OT), Jared Greenfield (S), Bradyn Swinson (SDE), Marcus Harper (OG), Bennett Williams (S), Jaylen Smith (DT), Maceal Afaese (DT), Jake Shipley (SDE), Seth Figgins (TE), Peter Latu (OLB), Faaope Laloulu (OT).

LONG-SHOTS:

CJ Stroud - The No. 2 ranked pro-style quarterback from Rancho Cucamonga, CA. The trail may have gone cold for Stroud with Arroyo, who recruiting Stroud, departing for the head coaching position at UNLV, plus the No. 3 ranked pro-style quarterback Jay Butterfield sticking with his commitment to the Ducks.

Gary Bryant Jr. - The No. 10 ranked wide receiver in the nation and No. 7 ranked player from the state of California. The Ducks already have three wide receiver commits, so Bryant, at 5-foot-10, 164 pounds may not have Oregon at the top of his list. Plus, the Ducks return two starters from this season in juniors Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd.

EVERYTHING IN-BETWEEN:

Justin Flowe. The No. 1 ranked linebacker in the nation.

It all started when Trenton Simpson, the No. 2 rated linebacker in the country, committed to Clemson on Saturday, December 14. All eyes then turned to Flowe, who narrowed down his recruiting to four schools on August 2: Clemson, Georgia, Oregon and Miami. Now with Simpson at Clemson, Flowe may want to take his talents somewhere else… Like Oregon….

Imagine Flowe alongside other five-star 2020 recruit Noah Sewell (the younger brother of Penei Sewell)

Kelee Ringo. The No. 1 ranked cornerback in the nation. Ringo is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds from Scottsdale, Arizona and has narrowed down his recruitment to Georgia, Oregon, Ohio State, Texas and USC. Of note, Ringo will announce his college decision on January 4 during the Adidas All-American Bowl, which will be televised live at 10 a.m. PT on NBC.

Locks, long-shots and everything in-between when it comes to the Oregon 2020 recruiting class originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest