Who are locks to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster?

The Eagles are gearing up for the start of training camp, where players will gather at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia on July 25.

Philadelphia will then work to trim that roster from 90 to 53 players by the end of the preseason, with two joint practice sessions looming for players on the bubble.

The Birds are loaded at several key positions, and with the same head coach in place and continuity across the board, there won’t be many guaranteed roster spots available.

A handful of players appear ready to snatch up available spots.

With the Eagles two weeks out from the start of camp, we are predicting the roster locks as Philadelphia approaches training camp in 2023.

QB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Roster locks (2): Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota

With teams now able to dress a third quarterback on gamedays without impacting the active roster, the Eagles could choose to keep two signal-callers and place either Ian Book or Tanner McKee on the practice squad.

RB

Philadelphia Eagles’ Kenneth Gainwell runs with the ball during practice at the NFL football team’s training facilities in Philadelphia, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Roster locks (4): D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

The Eagles running backs by committee have combined to lead the NFL in rushing in past years, and this group has four legitimate options, with Trey Sermon fighting to make it five backs.

WR

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Roster locks (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey

The idea is that Philadelphia will have one more roster spot available, with Tyrie Cleveland Greg Ward, Jadon Haselwood, and three others vying for spots.

TE

Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Roster locks (3): Dallas Goedert, Grant Calcaterra, Jack Stoll

Dallas Goedert is the star at the position, and it’ll be interesting to see if Grant Calcaterra can supplant Jack Stoll for the No. 2 tight end spot.

OL

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Roster locks (7): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll,

The NFL’s best offensive line will likely carry nine to ten for depth purposes, with Cameron Tom, Sua Opeta, Tyrese Robinson, Julian Good-Jones, Chim Okorafor, and Trevor Reid all vying for the final spot.

Edge Rusher

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Roster locks (6): Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith, Haason Reddick, Patrick Johnson

The one potential roster spot available will feature competition between Tarron Jackson, Derek Barnett, Janarius Robinson, and others.

IDL

LB

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke) ORG XMIT: PAMR115

Roster locks (3): Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss, Shaun Bradley

Bradley’s a critical piece on special teams, while Nakobe Dean will enter the season as the unquestioned starter at middle linebacker.

Christian Elliss had a great summer and will make the roster, while Nicholas Morrow is not a roster lock due to not having any guaranteed money on his contract. Davion Taylor will also compete, while rookie Ben VanSumeren, is a player to watch.

CB

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Roster locks (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe, Zech McPhearson

The Eagles are carrying 12 at the position into training camp with only two or three obvious roster spots available.

S

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Roster locks (3): Terrell Edmunds, Sydney Brown, Reed Blankenship

K’Von Wallace, Justin Evans will battle for what could be one final roster spot with defensive coordinator Sean Desai having flexibility to play corner and safeties at multiple positions.

Special teams

Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks (2): Jake Elliott, Ric Lovato

Arryn Siposs and Ty Zentner will battle for the punter position.

