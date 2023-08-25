Who are locks to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster?

The Eagles are loaded at several key positions, and with the same head coach in place and continuity across the board, there won’t be many guaranteed roster spots available.

A handful of players have had excellent training camp, further clouding the decisions regarding the defensive depth chart.

With Philadelphia two weeks out from kicking off the regular season against New England, we predict the roster locks as the Eagles approach Week 1 and the cutdown date.

QB

Roster locks (3): Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee

If not for the $5 million guaranteed, Mariota wouldn’t be on this list.

RB

Roster locks (4): D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott

It’s hard to imagine that Philadelphia would have held Rashaad Penny out of the preseason finale, only to potentially cut the free agent signing.

The Eagles running backs by committee have combined to lead the NFL in rushing in past years, and this group has four legitimate options, with Trey Sermon fighting to make it five backs.

WR

Roster locks (4): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus

The idea is that Philadelphia will have one or two more roster spot available, with Joseph Ngata, Britain Covey, Devon Allen, Greg Ward, Jadon Haselwood, and others vying for spots.

TE

Roster locks (2): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll

Dallas Goedert is the star at the position, and Stoll looks like a solid No. 2. Things could get tricky between Dallas Goedert and Tyree Jackson.

OL

Roster locks (8): Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Jason Kelce, Cam Jurgens, Lane Johnson, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Fred Johnson

The NFL’s best offensive line will likely carry nine to ten for depth purposes, with Cameron Tom, Sua Opeta, Tyrese Robinson, Julian Good-Jones, Josh Sills and Dennis Kelly all vying for two spots.

Fred Johnson’s two-year deal clearly makes him a roster lock.

Edge Rusher

Roster locks (4): Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick, Nolan Smith

The one or two potential roster spots available will feature competition between Tarron Jackson, Derek Barnett, Janarius Robinson, and others.

IDL

LB

Roster locks (3): Nakobe Dean, Christian Elliss, Zach Cunningham

Bradley’s injury was brutal, as the linebacker was a critical piece on special teams, while Nakobe Dean will enter the season as the unquestioned starter at middle linebacker.

Christian Elliss had a great summer and will make the roster, while Nicholas Morrow is not a roster lock due to not having any guaranteed money on his contract.

Zach Cunningham recently signed and should be a starter.

CB

Roster locks (5): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kelee Ringo, Josh Jobe

The Eagles are carrying 9 at the position and may have a decision to make with Eli Ricks, and Mekhi Garner.

S

Roster locks (2): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown

K’Von Wallace, Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans battled for what could be one final roster spot with defensive coordinator Sean Desai having flexibility to play corner and safeties at multiple positions.

Evans has looked like the odd man out at times, but he started the final preseason game and could be the starter opposite Reed Blankenship.

Special teams

Roster locks (2): Jake Elliott, Ric Lovato

Arryn Siposs still isn’t safe after vanquishing Ty Zentner in the battle for the punter job.

