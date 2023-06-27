Who are the locks in a crowded WR group to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster?

The Eagles have made several roster moves that added depth to critical positions, but wide receiver was one under-the-radar spot that needed to be upgraded.

Philadelphia has one of the top pass-catching duos in the NFL with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, but the depth behind the two superstars left much to be desired.

The Eagles then addressed the position in free agency, adding Olamide Zaccheaus to compete with Quez Watkins.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Howie Roseman added two intriguing undrafted free agents, Joseph Ngata (Clemson) and Jadon Haselwood (Arkansas), adding size to the roster.

With OTAs and the offseason program complete, we’re looking at the roster locks in a crowded wide receiver corp.

A.J. Brown

Brown was expected to be a considerable addition to the Philadelphia offense, but his 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns were monster numbers for a wide receiver joining a new organization.

Brown averaged 3.4 yards per route run against man coverage, the fourth-most in the league.

DeVonta Smith

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smith set the franchise record for receptions in a single season (95).

Advertisement

In his second year, Smith had close to 1,200 yards during the regular season, 100 yards in the Super Bowl, and over the last eight games of the regular season, was the 4th-leading receiver in the NFL.

Smith and Brown also became the first WR duo in franchise history to record 1,000-plus receiving yards each.

The Heisman Trophy winner will look to take the next steps and join the elite group of receivers in the NFL.

Quez Watkins

Watkins had just 354 receiving yards in 17 games, and his yards per catch plummeted to 10.7 after a 2021 season in which he logged 43 catches for 647 yards.

Olamide Zaccheaus

(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

An ideal fit for the Eagles’ offense, Zaccheaus can play multiple wide receiver positions, made good on 93 percent of “catchable” balls, and has displayed consistent hands in his four NFL seasons.

Advertisement

Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In his first nine games, Covey averaged 7.6 yards per punt return, which ranked 18th out of 24 returners. In the last 11 games, he averaged 12.7, the 2nd-highest in the league behind Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Covey will look to carve out a role on offense in year 2.

Sleepers to watch

Arkansas, wide receiver, Jadon Haselwood

Haselwood is the one player to watch. A former Georgia prep legend once compared to A.J. Green. Haselwood played at Oklahoma for three seasons until transferring to Arkansas following Head Coach Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC. During his time at Oklahoma and Arkansas, he compiled 1,438 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Advertisement

How he fits: At 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, the Georgia native led Arkansas with 59 receptions in 2022 and could be a potential fourth or fifth wide receiver for Brian Johnson’s explosive offense. Haselwood offers elite size and pedigree.

Josph Ngata, WR, Clemson

Ngata saw action in 45 games with 25 starts through his four-year tenure at Clemson. He compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span.

Breakdown: Ngata saw action in 45 games with 25 starts through his four-year tenure at Clemson. He compiled 1,287 receiving yards and six touchdowns during that span.

How he fits with the Eagles: Standing 6’ 3’’. At 217 pounds, Ngata offers Philadelphia elite size and decent athleticism.

He won’t separate from opposing defenders, but Ngata is a smooth pass-catcher and a player to watch.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire