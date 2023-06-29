Who are the locks in a crowded CB group to make the Eagles’ 53-man roster?

With the NFL adjusting the rules for carrying a third quarterback on the active roster for game days, Philadelphia doesn’t neccesarily have to carry three signal callers.

The added roster spot could allow the Eagles to carry six or seven cornerbacks on the 53-man roster, with several talented coverguys set to compete for snaps in a rotation that features two All-Pros.

With training camp fast approaching, we’re looking at the locks in a crowded cornerback group to make Philadelphia’s 53-man roster.

Darius Slay

Slay has played in 48 out of a possible 50 games over his three seasons in Philadelphia and was named a Pro Bowler in 2021 and 2022.

The five time Pro Bowler will pair with James Bradberry to give the Eagles the top cornerback duo in the NFL.

James Bradberry

Philadelphia had a top-five defense in 2022, and one big reason was the dominant play of their All-Pro cornerback duo.

Playing alongside Darius Slay is a big bonus, and opposing quarterbacks struggled against Bradberry, posting a combined passer rating of 54.7, easily the lowest among all qualifying defenders.

Bradberry’s 54.7 passer rating was the only one below 60% and a huge reason why he’s returning on a three-year, $38 million deal.

One of the top slot cornerbacks in the NFL, Maddox can transition to safety and offers Sean Desai another hybrid weapon to attack opposing offenses.

In 2022, Maddox was limited to nine games, logging an interception, a sack and three forced fumbles while serving as a key player in coverage.

Maddox logged 43 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, while playing 457 snaps (75%), the lowest of his career.

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

Jobe has the pedigree and physicality to step into the rotation as a second-year player.

Culture is everything to some players, and Williams should have a chance to change the league-wide perception while learning from All-Pros Darius Slay and James Bradberry.

The former LSU All-American will be in the mix for reps at the 3rd outside cornerback spot along with Zech McPhearson and Josh Jobe. Williams brings experience and length (6-foot-2) to the Eagles.

Zech McPhearson

The Eagles are loaded at the cornerback position and after the team added Greedy Williams in free agency, Zech McPhearson will need to do more if he hopes to stand out.

McPhearson took the first steps to establishing himself by performing well at the slot cornerback position during OTAs.

Kelee Ringo

The fourth round pick could potentially move to safety, but he’ll start the season at cornerback and the former Georgia Bulldog makes the roster thanks to his pedigree.

