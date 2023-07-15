Who are locks to make the Bills’ 53-man roster on offense?

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the start of 2023 training camp. Players are going to fighting for both playing time and roster spots.

But if we’re being honest, some of those positions on the team are already sorted out.

Here’s every players on the Bills roster that is already roster locks to make the team:

QB

Josh Allen (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster locks: Josh Allen

More than likely, Kyle Allen will be Josh Allen’s backup after signing this offseason. But we’ll give Barkley some respect, maybe there’s an outside chance.

RB

James Cook (Getty)

Roster locks: James Cook

Similar to Kyle Allen, Damien Harris feels as good of a lock as you can be after signing this offseason… without being one. If he’s outplayed in training camp, the Bills would save $700K against the salary cap by letting him go.

The rest of the room is pretty full, too. Not a lot of locks. Nyheim Hines and Latavius Murray have to show their value this summer.

WR

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Deonte Harty, Khalil Shakir, Justin Shorter

Diggs needs little explanation. Davis, Shorter, and Shakir are still on their rookie contracts. Meanwhile, Harty signed this spring and his contract has him locked in for 2023.

Trent Sherfield currently feels like the next-closest thing to a roster lock in the receiver room. During spring practices, he was given more reps when Diggs was not present.

TE

Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Roster locks: Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid

Knox just signed an extension last year and Kincaid was Buffalo’s first-round pick. Easy locks. Quintin Morris is most likely the No. 3 here because of his special teams prowess, but that has to be secured during training camp.

O-line

(Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster locks: Dion Dawkins, Spencer Brown, Mitch Morse, O’Cyrus Torrence, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, Ryan Bates

Dawkins and Morse fall into the category of being locks for their play and leadership. Their contracts play a part, too. The rest of the group, either because they’re playing on a rookie deal or have their contract constructed in a certain way, they’ll be locked in.

Yes, even Edwards. The Bills won’t really get any cap relief from letting him go.

In terms of reserve roles, Nick Broeker is playing on a rookie deal but he’s a Round 7 pick. He could end up on the practice squad. Ike Boettger is another player Buffalo has liked for years and even gave him a bit of a “redshirt year” to deal with his Achilles injury. Still not a lock.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire