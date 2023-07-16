Who are locks to make the Bills’ 53-man roster on defense?

The Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the start of 2023 training camp. Players are going to be fighting for both playing time and roster spots.

But if we’re being honest, some of those positions on the team are already sorted out.

Here is every player on the Bills roster that is already a roster lock to make the team on defense:

DE

Bills linebacker Von Miller Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Von Miller, Greg Rousseau, Leonard Floyd

Both because of their talent as top-three pass rushers on the Bills roster and their contracts, Miller, Floyd, and Rousseau aren’t going anywhere.

But we have some wiggle room here on the rookie contract situation. Because of how deep Buffalo is on the edge, there’s a chance either AJ Epenesa or Boogie Basham is moved before the start of the season. Yes, they both are on rookie deals which means they would be cheaper to keep around, but that makes them appealing trade pieces, too.

Pending a very poor training camp, Shaq Lawson re-signed a one-year deal this offseason and will likely round out this group… but not a lock.

DT

Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Roster locks: Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones, Poona Ford, Tim Settle

Settle is locked in thanks to his contract restructuring. Jordan Phillips is the candidate likely to round this group out, but there’s a chance he starts 2023 on an injury designation.

Jones and Ford are not high-profile and paid players… but the Bills front off made a conscious effort to bolster their run-stopping position. Would be weird to let them go, both because of that and financially.

LB

Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Roster locks: Matt Milano, Tyrel Dodson, Tyler Matakevich, Terrel Bernard, Dorian Williams

Dodson and Matakevich have their spots as important depth pieces but their contracts help, too. AJ Klein could prove to be one of these as well, but his deal isn’t working in his favor.

Baylon Spector is on his rookie deal like Williams and Bernard, but the practice squad still a possibility.

CB

Kaiir Elam #24 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Roster locks: Tre’Davious White, Taron Johnson, Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, Christian Benford

White and Johnson are cornerstones to the Bills secondary. Meanwhile, Elam, Jackson and Benford will battle to start across from White and have contracts that keep them around.

Siran Neal’s versatility on defense and special-teams output make him an important piece. However, there are salary cap savings if he’s let go.

Cam Dantzler is an intriguing player that recently signed, but him, Cam Lewis, rookie Alex Austin, and others have an uphill battle to the roster.

S

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Roster locks: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer, Taylor Rapp

The safety position might be locked in from top-to-bottom. Following his cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is making an amazing recovery but we still need more time before putting him into roster lock territory. It feels close to that point.

ST

Bills punter Sam Martin (USAT).

Roster locks: Tyler Bass, Reid Ferguson, Sam Martin

The Bills have three core special teamers. None of them have any competition to this point.

