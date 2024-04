Apr. 30—A record has been broken in the Lock City.

With a personal best of 38 feet, Lockport senior Melia Towns broke the school record in the triple jump at the Dunkirk Invitational Friday. The jump broke the record of 37-09.5 established by Dawn Szcezepanski in 1993.

Towns' jump is now ranked the best in Section VI and sixth in the state. Towns also won the long jump at 16-11.75 at the invitational and was named field MVP.