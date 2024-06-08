Lockport's Adam Firkins helps SUNY Niagara to fourth-place finish at golf nationals
Jun. 7—Adam Firkins tied for the lowest score in the final round to help SUNY Niagara to its best finish in program history.
The Lockport graduate carded a 71 in the fourth round — tied with Sandhills Community College's Liam Harris for the lowest score of the day — to finish tied for 15th overall with a 20-over-par 308 at the NJCAA Division III national championships Friday in Chautauqua. The Thunderwolves, as a team, placed fourth with a 116-over-par 1,268, marking their highest finish at nationals.
Teddy Swiech placed 25th with a 320, while Eliel Rodriguez was 28th (321), Ryan Kates was 31st (324) and Charlie Nuttle was 37tth (328).
Sandhills (North Carolina) won its third consecutive national championship with a total score of 1,140.