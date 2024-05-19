His Lockport teammates call Justin VanderTuuk the rock. He gets it from his parents. ‘I always know who’s cheering.’

Baseball is certainly in the blood for Lockport’s Justin VanderTuuk.

His dad, Christopher, played the sport in college at St. Francis in Joliet and his mom, Ali, coached softball in college and played professionally for the Virginia Roadsters.

Now, VanderTuuk’s parents are in the stands rooting him on. And the junior center fielder always hears them.

“It’s pretty great,” VanderTuuk said. “My parents push me pretty hard. They coached me most of my life. I think they did a great job and they do a phenomenal job supporting me. My mom’s one of the loudest ones in the stands with her whistle.

“That’s nice. I always know who’s cheering.”

VanderTuuk gave his mom plenty to whistle about Saturday night, going 2-for-4 with three RBIs to lead the Porters to a 7-3 win over Lyons in the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament championship game at Ozinga Field in Crestwood.

Adam Kozak doubled and scored two runs and Bryce Flood singled and scored two runs, while Ryan Groberski and Nathan Byrdak each added an RBI for Lockport (20-12-1), which ended up winning the 16-team tournament for the second time in three years.

Jack Schiek threw four no-hit innings, allowing one earned run, to earn the victory on the mound. Michael Mango chipped in with an RBI single for Lyons (20-11).

VanderTuuk also received a Do It Stevie’s Way award, given to a player from each team in the tournament who plays the game the right way.

“It feels amazing,” VanderTuuk said. “I didn’t really think I was going to get it. There are so many other guys on the team who could have gotten it. It was kind of a surprise.

“I just come out and try to support the guys as much as I can and do my job.”

Lockport coach Scott Malinowski said VanderTuuk was most deserving of the honor.

“He’s such a great teammate,” Malinowski said. “He’s so selfless. He cares so much about the guys around him more than himself. Every game, he’s the loudest guy in the dugout.

“Every game, he’s always picking his teammates up.”

VanderTuuk also lifted up his team with his bat Saturday night, ripping a two-run single to right field to deliver the biggest blow in a five-run second inning. He added an RBI single in the fourth.

In his first varsity season, VanderTuuk was immediately inserted into the middle of the Porters’ lineup and has thrived there.

“It was obviously a big role to fill, but I trusted myself to do it and trusted my teammates to help me do it,” VanderTuuk said. “I trusted my work. I believed in myself, and it’s worked out so far.”

VanderTuuk has also exceeded expectations in the field.

“We were a little concerned about what we’d get defensively from him,” Malinowski said. “We were like, ‘We know he can swing it, but we do we have a position for him?’ He started off in right field and did a great job, so much so that we now moved him to center.

“It shows how hard he’s worked on what was probably one of the biggest weaknesses in his game.”

At the same time, Schiek thrived under the lights in a minor league stadium. The sophomore right-hander walked four and hit two batters but did not allow a hit and held the Lions to one run.

“The adrenaline was through the roof,” Schiek said. “All the noise, everyone around, it felt like a playoff atmosphere. It was amazing. I had a lot of fun out there.”

Schiek is one of several sophomores playing big roles for the Porters. He said all the young players look up to VanderTuuk for leadership.

“Justin is like the rock of the team,” Schiek said. “He’s always there for you. He’s always telling you what to do better. The criticism is always out of love.

“He’s always the guy you go to.”