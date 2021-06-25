Lockport speedster Thompson stars at VI large school meet

Jun. 25—Section VI's large schools put their best on the line Thursday at the Division I boys and girls track and field championships.

Lockport's Collin Thompson quickly became one of the day's brightest stars, dashing to wins in the 100- and 200-meter races and helping the Lions win the boys 4x100 and 4x400 relays at Hamburg High School.

Thompson ran the 100 in 10.89 and the 200 at 22.28. He was joined by Zion Cheatham, Matthew Schaffert and Sam Marquez in winning the 4x1 with a time of 44.16 and Schaffert, Jackson Doran and Jathan Chandler on 4x4, which finished at 3:35.50.

Thompson wasn't the Lions' only winner. Sydney Nowicki, the Syracuse-bound distance star, captured the girls 1,500 at 4:40.73. Hunter Grimes added a second-place finish in the boys pentathlon (2,103 points) while Doran placed third in the boys 3,200 (10:19.43).

The Starpoint girls had a pair of field winners as Alyssa Armitage soared over her competition with a mark of 11 feet, 6 inches in pole vault and Veda Jauch flung a discus 114-1. Nate Adams represented the Spartan boys with a second-place finish in the 3,200 (10:16.26).

Niagara Wheatfield's Daniel Dzierzewski was the other local winner, taking the boys pentathlon with 2,316 points. The Lady Falcons had two third-place finishes, from Maddie Fike in the 400 (59.82) and the 4x100 relay team (51.79).

Grand Island's Lady Vikings earned two silvers and two bronze. Rebecca Schultz placed second in the 100 hurdles (15.38) and the 4x100 relay team also finished second (51.56). Noelle Linenfelser placed third in the 400 hurdles (1:12.13) and helped the 4x800 relay team do the same in 10:05.64, joined by Faith Caldwell, Alexandra Jensen and Alexis Nguyen.

Jackson Chlebowy earned second for the North Tonawanda boys in the 400 (51.04), while the Lumberjacks' 4x800 relay (Nolan Anson, J.P. Barone, Gabe Christopher, Andrew Traina) also took silver (8:34.09). The 4x4 finished third (3:83.63).

For the Lady Jacks, Emily McNeil finished third in the pentathlon with 1,892 points.

Last but not least, Patrick Klinger got Niagara Falls on the podium, placing second in the boys 1,600 (4:41.11).