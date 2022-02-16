As lockout drags on, how a condensed spring training might look

Feb. 16—Spring training is officially on hold.

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report this week, and in an ideal world we could have turned the page to baseball right after the Super Bowl wrapped up on Sunday night.

Instead, the league and players remain at an impasse more than two months into the owner-imposed lockout, with both sides dug in even as the season gets steadily closer.

To this point, there is no reason to be optimistic that a deal is on the horizon, but let's suppose the two sides do finally break through and reach a deal soon. What might happen next? and how might a condensed spring training play out?

Sprint to starting line

Last week, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said spring training could begin within days of an agreement being reached, but a lot would need to be accomplished during that time. Players would need to travel to their spring training facilities and figure out their housing situations, and many international players would also need to get their visas worked out.

As for the several hundred free agents who remain unsigned, baseball will likely experience a feeding frenzy unlike anything we've ever seen.

With no time to spare before camps get up and running, expect clubs to quickly complete their rosters so newly signed players can complete physicals and get settled in as quickly as possible. While clubs are prohibited from contacting free agents or discussing trades during the lockout, front offices have spent the past few months studying the market and laying out plans. So the moment they get the green light, they should be ready to pounce.

Ugly as the lockout has been, the avalanche of signings we'll see in the first day or two post-lockout could make for one of the most fun stretches in the game's history.

Learning from 2020

An unfortunate side effect of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season is that baseball has some recent experience with condensed spring trainings to draw from. That year, baseball held a three-week "Summer Camp," which all sides agree wasn't nearly enough time to ramp up and led to a rash of injuries once the season began.

Story continues

Manfred said last week that the absolute minimum amount of time spring training can be this year is four weeks, which means that a deal would need to be reached by the start of March for the regular season to begin on March 31 as scheduled.

Normally, the first week and a half or so of spring training consists of workouts, conditioning and other nongame preparations, and the first spring training games are scheduled for Feb. 26. Unless talks progress rapidly this week, the most likely outcome is whenever spring training begins, there will be at least a week of workouts followed by three weeks of games.

Minor leagues as scheduled

One added wrinkle to this whole situation is that whether a new collective bargaining agreement is reached or not, the minor league season will go ahead as planned. That means the spring training complexes won't be completely dead as minor leaguers begin preparing for the upcoming season.

Manfred has ruled out the possibility that minor leaguers could be used as replacement players in what would have otherwise been big league spring training games during the lockout. But certain players will have a unique opportunity to get a head start on some of their competition and possibly a closer look from big league coaches as well. Particularly top prospects who are not on their club's 40-man roster.

The circumstances could also increase demand for minor league free agents who are on the fringe of the big leagues, given that those players will be ready to play much more quickly and could help clubs buy their more established big leaguers time to ramp up. At the very least, certain minor leaguers could get a bigger opportunity early in spring training, especially pitchers who are further along in their preseason progression.

Deal or no deal, the minor league's regular season will begin in early April, but beyond that there is very little certainty about what the next few weeks holds for baseball. The owners and players last sat down to negotiate this past Saturday, and hopefully the two sides can make meaningful progress in the days ahead.

EMAIL: mcerullo@northofboston.com

TWITTER: @MacCerullo.