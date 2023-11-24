Locke's Locks: Week 14 high school football picks

Nov. 24—The 2023 football playoffs have been full of intrigue and surprises, and I have a feeling more of the same is in store for tonight.

Winners will punch their tickets to the state championships, which are being hosted by Ole Miss next week. The losers will wonder what might have been.

We've got just four games involving area teams, so let's jump right in with the predictions.

Madison Central (8-4) at Starkville (9-3)

Starkville, last year's Class 6A champion, is looking to be the state's first 7A champ. On paper, the Yellow Jackets should win this game, right? After all, they beat the Jaguars 39-7 just four weeks ago.

Ah, but Madison Central is coming off a 14-12 win against a Tupelo team that hammered Starkville 36-6 a mere three weeks ago.

MC's defense is the real deal. I know Starkville has some big-time weapons, but I don't think it hangs 39 on the Jags again.

The Pick: Starkville 17, Madison Central 14.

West Point (9-3) at Clarksdale (9-3)

Here's another rematch from the regular season. Clarksdale beat West Point 27-21 on Oct 12 in a Region 1-5A game.

This game seems like a toss-up, but West Point is the far more experienced team when it comes to a North half final. This is the program's eighth straight appearance in this game, and the Green Wave have won the previous seven.

Winning this game is all these kids know. And it's never wise to bet against West Point.

The Pick: West Point 20, Clarksdale 18.

Houston (11-1) at Louisville (13-0)

Not much else can be said about Louisville, which won the 4A title last season and is riding a 24-game winning streak. Two wins during the streak came against Houston — 31-21 in last year's North final, and 50-6 earlier this season.

The Wildcats' lineup is littered with studs, from quarterback Xavier Hunt to linebacker Corxavier Coleman. Good as Houston is, I just don't see anyone stopping Louisville.

The Pick: Louisville 31, Houston 20.

Vardaman (12-0) at Biggersville (10-1)

What a run it's been for Vardaman, which just fours years ago suffered through an 0-11 season. That was Brennan Pugh's first year as head coach, and he's done a tremendous job of restoring pride to Ram football.

That said, Biggersville continues to look like the best team in the North. The Lions' average margin of victory against 1A opponents this year is 32.3 points.

Everyone loves a good underdog story, but Vardaman's ends tonight.

The Pick: Biggersville 28, Vardaman 13.

Last week: 2-4

Overall: 53-25

