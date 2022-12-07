Locker room illness the latest obstacle struggling Patriots have to overcome

There’s a bug going around in the New England Patriots’ locker room ahead of their Week 14 Monday Night Football showdown with the Arizona Cardinals.

For a team that’s battled injuries, a brutal schedule and questionable coaching, this just adds to the pile of everything that has gone wrong in New England this season.

Multiple players have been in and out of the lineup with an illness, including left tackle Trent Brown, who was initially ruled as questionable to play against the Buffalo Bills last Thursday night.

“It’s that season. There’s a lot of things going around,” Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. said, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “It’s kind of odd that Massachusetts isn’t cold yet…with fluctuation of weather, you’re going to get some type of sniffle here, sniffle there. We got a lot of sniffles.”

MassLive’s Chris Mason noted that there were at least a couple of players wearing masks.

There’s definitely a bug going through the Patriots locker room. Already spotted a couple guys wearing masks. — Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) December 6, 2022

One has to wonder if the recent uptick in illness could potentially impact the Patriots’ preparation for a pivotal road game against the Cardinals. After dropping their previous two games, they can’t afford another loss if they have any hopes of staying alive in the AFC playoff picture.

List

Where do Patriots rank in playoff picture after back-to-back losses?

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire