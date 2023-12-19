'Locked In Tomorrow': Ohio State 2024 recruits reiterate commitments before signing with OSU

For a few members of Ohio State football's 2024 recruiting class, suspense is not needed ahead of the start of the early signing period Wednesday.

One day before they can officially sign their letters of intent to officially join the Ohio State football program, recruits such as running back James Peoples, linebacker Garrett Stover and cornerback Miles Lockhart have posted graphics that say "Locked In Tomorrow" with each player posing in OSU football uniforms and gear.

Ahead of the start of the early signing period, Ohio State has seen its share of movement in the 2024 class.

The Buckeyes lost a commitment from four-star running back Jordan Lyle to Miami Monday, after five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott flipped to the Hurricanes from the Buckeyes in November.

Ohio State has also reportedly had commitments take visits in the weeks leading up to the signing period, including five-star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston.

Here are the Ohio State 2024 recruits that have posted the "Locked In Tomorrow" graphic on X (formerly Twitter).

2024 four-star RB James Peoples

2024 three-star OL Devontae Armstrong

Officially official here soon ✍🏽🌰… pic.twitter.com/udn7j2u7OZ — Devontae Armstrong (@Devontae_440) December 19, 2023

2024 four-star CB Miles Lockhart

2024 four-star LB Garrett Stover

2024 three-star running back Sam Williams-Dixon

Tomorrow @ 10am Pickerington north north pac. All are welcome. Excited to put pen to pape🤞🏾🌰⭕️ @OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/36XJkhnZx7 — Sam Williams-Dixon (@SamuelDixon24) December 19, 2023

2024 three-star safety Leroy Roker

