Locked on Rockets: Reviewing Tari Eason’s elite but shortened sophomore season

Second-year forward Tari Eason was brilliant when he played for the 2023-24 Rockets. On a per-game basis, his numbers grew in average points, rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks relative to his rookie season, and he shot better from the field and from 3-point range.

Overall, Houston was an astonishing +10.7 per 100 possessions with Eason on the floor. Better yet, he showed much more versatility than his rookie season — as evidenced by head coach Ime Udoka comparing Eason to a “young Kawhi Leonard” and occasionally using him to finish games in place of Jalen Green at shooting guard.

In short, Eason flashed elite potential as a defender and rebounder while also making clear progress on the offensive end.

Yet, after playing in all 82 regular-season games as a rookie, Eason only played in 22 as a sophomore due to ongoing issues with his leg that traced back to a stress reaction suffered in the preseason.

In a newly released podcast, credentialed media members Jackson Gatlin and Ben DuBose review the highs and lows of Eason’s season, including an explanation of their “incomplete” grade.

Wednesday’s “Locked on Rockets” episode can be listened to via Apple, Google, Spotify, Castbox and virtually all major podcast distributors. It can also be watched on YouTube (see embed below).

Story originally appeared on Rockets Wire