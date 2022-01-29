'Locked for life': Auburn announces long-term contract extension for men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University and men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl have seemingly agreed on a contract extension "for life," athletics director Allen Greene tweeted Friday night.

According to the most recently available contract, which was signed in July 2020, Pearl is on a five-year deal set to expire April 30, 2025.

He and the university agreed on an extension in April 2019, after Pearl led Auburn to the first Final Four in program history. Under that contract, Pearl made made $3.8 million during the first year followed by an annual increase of $125,000. His pay remained the same in the July 2020 update.

He is likely one of the top-10 highest-paid men's basketball coaches in the country. According to the most recently available contract, his pay this season is $4.05 million.

"I've got a big surprise for you," Greene said in a video posted Friday night. "We locked him up."

Then he panned over, revealing Pearl.

"Listen, it wasn't that hard," the coach said. "I'm grateful to Allen. I'm grateful to the administration: (University president Jay) Gogue, General Burgess and the folks that worked on this. My family and I are going to be able to stay and be your basketball coach for a long, long time. I'm grateful. I'm humbled. I'm blessed to be your coach. War Eagle."

They didn't add anything about the details of the contract.

After Pearl's name was associated with the Louisville coaching job after the Cardinals parted ways with Chris Mack this week, Auburn University's Board of Trustees released its Feb. 4 meeting agenda Thursday: It includes approval of a basketball facilities upgrade, which Pearl has wanted for a number of years.

Story continues

No. 2 Auburn (19-1, 8-0 SEC) is off to a historic start this season and earned the first Associated Press No. 1 ranking in program history this week. Pearl led the Tigers to their first-ever Final Four in 2019, and he brought in the program's highest-rated recruit last offseason: Jabari Smith, who is projected by many to be picked in the top five of the 2022 NBA draft.

March Madness threats: Five most surprising starts in men's college basketball

Ferris Mowers Men's Basketball Coaches Poll: Gonzaga holds off Auburn for No. 1 spot

Auburn has reached a long-term extension with men's basketball coach Bruce Pearl, athletic director Allen Greene announced.

Auburn hosts Oklahoma (13-7) on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Auburn Arena. The Tigers are protecting a 16-game winning streak.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn announces contract extension for basketball coach Bruce Pearl