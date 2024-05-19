Locked in Indy 500, Kyle Larson still plans on NASCAR All-Star Race in North Wilkesboro

Kyle Larson’s biggest concern for Sunday at the Indianapolis 500 is if he will make it to North Wilkesboro on time.

The recent NASCAR champion officially secured one of 12 spots in racing’s greatest spectacle after posting the sixth-fastest time of 34 drivers during Saturday’s Indy 500 qualifying session in Indianapolis.

Larson, the 31-year-old Mooresville resident, will race with the Fast 12 from 3:05 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Sunday in Indianapolis. If Larson qualifies well enough for the Fast Six, his chances of being able to fly into North Wilkesboro for Sunday night’s Cup Series All-Star Race diminish.

The Fast Six — which determines the prestigious Indy 500 pole winner — is scheduled to be run between 5:25 p.m. and 5:55 p.m. Green flag in NASCAR’s All-Star Race is currently set for 8 p.m.

“Staying in tune with things that are going on in North Wilkesboro,” Larson said Saturday. “It’s been fun watching from a distance.”

NASCAR heat races canceled after torrential rain and lightning

It poured at North Wilkesboro on Saturday.

Parts of the race track were underwater as a severe thunderstorm reached the area following Stage 1 of the Truck Series race. Most of the speedway lost power as intermittent lightning struck and rain fell.

The heat races, initially planned for Saturday evening, were canceled. Starting lineups for the All-Star Race will be set via the rule book and released Sunday morning.

The Craftsman Truck Series race nearly reached the conclusion of Stage 1 before the eventual red flag. It will be resumed at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

New parking information

Up to 40 percent of the parking lots at North Wilkesboro are currently unusable, the speedway announced.

Approximately 4 inches of rain came down within two hours on Saturday. On-site parking lots will now open at 10 a.m. Sunday, with entry gates set to open at 10:30 a.m.

Fans with “Lot 1” parking passes should go directly to Wilkes County Community College — 1306 South Collegiate Drive in Wilkesboro — for a complimentary shuttle to and from the speedway starting at 9 a.m.

The speedway is encouraging fans to carpool to the speedway and respect the delayed opening of parking lots to allow for additional drying time. Fans are also asked to be aware that they may be redirected to a different lot or area than what may have been originally purchased in advance.

May 18, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; Kevin Harvick, substitute driver for NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5), looks on before qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Harvick pilots Larson’s car at North Wilkesboro

It had been 11 years since Kevin Harvick climbed into a new race car for the first time.

The recently-retired NASCAR legend has driven new vehicles before, especially since spending more time at the Hendrick Motorsports shop in advance of filling in for Kyle Larson during practice and qualifying preceding this weekend’s All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro.

Harvick, who spent the last 10 seasons of his career driving for Stewart-Haas Racing, has been relishing the opportunity. With Larson, the current Cup Series points leader, attempting to qualify for the Indianapolis 500, Harvick appreciated the chance to compete for another one of the sport’s most storied teams.

“I’ve heard from the owner twice in two weeks,” Harvick told reporters with a laugh. “So that’s different.”

May 18, 2024; North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson’s (5) car before qualifying at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Hendrick Motorsports has more ‘structure’ than Stewart-Haas

Harvick, now 48, moved to Stewart-Haas Racing from Richard Childress Racing in 2014.

“It’s interesting to see just the race shop and the structure, and the way that everybody goes about it differently,” Harvick said.

“The thing that sticks out to me about Hendrick Motorsports, in general, is that it’s truly run like a business that is a part of an actual structure of how things flow and who you talk to. The depth of the business side, and the racing side, is deep, and I think that is pretty eye-opening.”

Much of North Wilkesboro Speedway was underwater amid a thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon.

Schedule for NASCAR All-Star Sunday at North Wilkesboro

Parking lots and fan zone open at 10 a.m. Entry gates will open at 10:30 a.m.

The NASCAR Truck Series’ Wright Brand 250 resumes at 11:30 a.m.

Country music artists Warren Zeiders and Tim Dugger are scheduled to take the stage for pre-race concerts at 2 p.m.

The All-Star Open — 100 laps — is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, also 100 laps, starts at 8 p.m.