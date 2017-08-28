Locke leaves Indy with $1.25 million, subject to partial offset

As roster mistakes go, the Colts have made plenty in recent years. They made another with punter Jeff Locke. And they’ll be paying for it. But not as much as they might have.

The contract signed by Locke with the Colts gave him a $750,000 roster bonus on March 12. It also carried a $1 million base salary for 2017, $500,000 of which is fully guaranteed.

But the guarantee is subject to offset language, which will give the Colts a dollar-for-dollar offset if Locke lands elsewhere.

The move nevertheless avoids keeping Locke on the roster through Week One, which would have made the full $1 million salary subject to guarantee without offset, thanks to the termination pay clause of the CBA.

So they’ve losing up to $500,000 to save $500,000 — and to give the job to an even better option they signed after the draft: Rookie Rigoberto Sanchez. Who will make a total of $465,000 this year.