Lock Thornton signs new Cardiff contract

Once-capped Wales lock Rory Thornton has signed a new deal to stay at Cardiff for 2024-25.

The 29-year-old initially moved to Arms Park on loan from Ospreys for the 2018-19 season.

"Staying at Cardiff and continuing to build on the game time and performances I have enjoyed this year was the best option," said Thornton.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt said: “Rory has made real improvements across his all-round game this season, which we are all really pleased with.

“He is an excellent set-piece forward, who is offering more and more around the pitch."

Thornton will continue to compete for a starting place with fellow Wales internationals Teddy Williams and Seb Davies, as well as Ben Donnell.

Cardiff have not specified the duration of Thornton's new contract.

Meanwhile tight-head prop Ciaran Parker has retired at the age of 28 after six Cardiff appearances, following his arrival for the start of the 2023-24 season.