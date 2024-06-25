Lock Stooke to leave Bath this summer

Elliott Stooke made 14 appearances for Bath after returning to the club from Montpellier last summer [Getty Images]

Lock Elliott Stooke will end his second stint at Bath when his contract expires this summer.

The 30-year-old made 14 appearances after rejoining the club last summer and came on as a replacement in the recent 25-21 Premiership final defeat by Northampton Saints at Twickenham.

Stooke first signed for the club in 2016 and played 125 times in five years before moving to Wasps in 2021.

He left Wasps when they went into administration and made their players redundant the following year and moved to France to sign for Montpellier, before heading back to Bath in 2023.

Stooke said: "I had a great time at Bath, it was a shame we couldn't get it over the line [to win the Premiership title], but I believe in what Johann [van Graan, director of rugby] and team are doing and silverware for this team isn't far away."