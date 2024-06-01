Lock Davies adds to Wales' summer concerns

Seb Davies has played 17 times for Wales [Huw Evans Agency]

Cardiff lock Seb Davies has added to Wales' summer second-row headache after being sent off in their 33-29 defeat by Ospreys.

Davies was shown a red card for a shoulder to the head of Wales centre Owen Watkin in the second Welsh derby of Judgement Day's regional double-header at the Cardiff City Stadium.

He will now await the results of a disciplinary hearing to see if he will miss the chance to play in any of Wales' four end of season matches.

Davies was called up to the Six Nations squad, but did not feature in the games.

On Monday, head coach Warren Gatland will name his squad to play world champions South Africa at Twickenham on 22 June before two Tests against Australia in July and a tour match against Queensland Reds on 19 July.

Wales are already missing injured locks Adam Beard, Rhys Davies and Teddy Williams for the whole summer schedule.

Exeter locks Dafydd Jenkins and Christ Tshiunza are unavailable for the game against South Africa because the match is being played outside World Rugby's international window. Will Rowlands is also a doubt because he plays for French club Racing 92.

Dragons lock Ben Carter and Ospreys lock James Ratti will be options for South Africa, while Cory Hill has been tipped for an international recall after his club spell in Japan.

Other England-based club players - flanker Tommy Reffell, centre Nick Tompkins and prop Archie Griffin - will also be barred from facing the Springboks.

Wales number eight Aaron Wainwright provided an injury scare after limping off at half-time in Dragons' 32-15 defeat against Scarlets.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said it was a "dead leg" and hopes Wainwright should be fit in a couple of weeks.

Wainwright's fellow Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau is also unavailable through a shoulder injury while Leon Brown, Joe Roberts, Tom Rogers and Gareth Anscombe will also be missing through injury.

Wing jinx

Theo Cabango's older brother Ben is a Wales football international [Huw Evans Agency]

Wing is another injury position concern for Wales with Cardiff's Josh Adams missing the Ospreys game with a groin injury.

Adams has suffered an injury-affected season and Wales will weigh up whether they will select him.

"He had a scan on Thursday, but it's nothing clear back," said Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt.

"I don't think it's anything particularly serious. He said he felt something pull in his groin, rather than pop.

"So hopefully it's something with a bit of rest, he can come back from.

"I've spoken to him throughout the season, I don't think he's had a pre-season in five years.

"He's been on Lions or summer tours. We'll take stock now and see how he feels.

"The Welsh camp are very common sense about it. We'll see what they decide on Monday."

Fellow Cardiff wing and uncapped Wales squad hopeful Theo Cabango crossed for an excellent early score against Ospreys before twisting awkwardly and damaging a hamstring.

He had impressed in recent weeks after returning from a long-term absence because of shoulder surgery.

"I am disappointed for Theo," said Sherratt.

"He's worked hard to come back and he's not had much luck. But usually they come in clumps these things, so hopefully he'll be back.

"Let's hope Theo's not too bad. He may be someone who gets a look-in."

Tomi Lewis is consoled by Ioan Lloyd after being on crutches and having his foot in a protective boot after helping Scarlets beat Dragons [Huw Evans Agency]

Scarlets wing Tomi Lewis, 25, scored two tries against Dragons and created a try before being forced off with a nasty Achilles injury.

"Time will tell, but it didn't look good in the changing room," said Scarlets head coach Dwayne Peel.

"If he's injured for a lengthy period of time, I will be gutted for him.

"I said to our analyst after 45 minutes, Tomi is playing himself into the Wales squad and then something like that happens not long after."