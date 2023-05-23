Locations for next three Super Bowls officially revealed

The Kansas City Chiefs have been to three of the past four Super Bowls, winning the NFL’s most iconic game twice in that span.

The league already had announced the host cities and stadiums for the next two Super Bowls, but they extended that to a third on Monday. It’s very possible that the Chiefs could be visiting one, two, or all of these cities should things go their way in each of the next three seasons.

Here’s a quick look at the locations and dates for Super Bowl LVIII, Super Bowl LIX and Super Bowl LX:

2023-2024: Super Bowl LVIII - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 10, 2024.

2024-2025: Super Bowl LIX - Caesars Superdome - New Orleans, Louisiana

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 9, 2025.

2025-2026: Super Bowl LX - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Date: Feb. 8, 2026.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire