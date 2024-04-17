Locations locked in for next year’s SC high school basketball, football championships

Despite some criticism, the S.C. basketball semifinal and championship games will remain at one venue.

The S.C. High League’s executive committed voted 10-3 Wednesday in favor of holding the state basketball final four games and championships at the Florence Center.

“I’m in support of Florence Center being the best option in the state for this one,” SCHSL executive committee president Jason Warren said. “I am hopeful once contracts are finalized that the commissioner will be able to give information to people the different avenues he took and why we were presented with the options we could do. Looking at the options we did have ... that is a wise decision.”

Deeper discussion on the topic was held in closed session because it involved contracts and financial bids.

The 2023-24 season was the first where South Carolina’s high school basketball semifinals and state championship games were held at one site — and the first time Florence Center hosted the finals. That deal for Florence to host both weekends of games was only for one year.

In years past, the semifinals (or final four games) were held in two different arenas. The SC High School League’s playoff bracket is split in half geographically into an “upper state” and a “lower state,” and the winners of each side meet in the state championship — historically at a third venue in another city.

Coaches, mainly those competing in the upper state, complained about the distance teams had to travel from the Upstate area to Florence — especially teams in close proximity such as the Riverside-Greer and Powdersville-Wren games.

The State talked to several coaches who played in the semifinals or finals in Florence. Their reactions included happiness with the one site but also complaints over travel, lack of days between games and the desire to move the finals back to Columbia.

Last month, SCHSL commissioner Jerome Singleton said he was contacted by the North Charleston Coliseum, Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville) and Colonial Life Arena (Columbia) with interest in hosting some or all of next year’s semifinals and championships.

In addition to travel concerns, there were issues with the Florence Center facility, specifically its lighting, court and depth perception. But it appears that the facility plans to make upgrades in many areas.

“With the upgrades they presented with the flooring and the goals and some issues, I think it is neat to have it at one location,” SCHSL executive committee member David Byrd said.

In addition to basketball championships, it was voted that the football title games will remain at South Carolina State University. Last year was the first year all football championships were held at S.C. State in Orangeburg.

The state wrestling individual championships also will be moved from Anderson Civic Center to Florence Center.The wrestling posteason also will be moved up a week earlier than normal for individual and state championships.