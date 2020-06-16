Location of car numbers adjusted in All-Star Race experiment

Staff Report
NASCAR.com

NASCAR will utilize a new paint scheme concept for the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, one which moves the car numbers backward on the vehicle toward the rear wheel.

The one-race experiment comes at the request of the teams, who will use the newfound prime real estate for sponsorship integrations. A rendering of the cars and numbers location is above.

NASCAR will ultimately take feedback from teams, sponsors and fans before deciding on any potential changes for the future.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell confirmed the one-race test in a series of tweets Monday evening.

Having numbers positioned to the side of the car is not precedent-setting. In the early 1950s, as NASCAR historian Ken Martin notes, it was not unusual to see numbers by the rear wheels. Such is the case for driver Jimmy Florian, whose victory at Dayton on June 25, 1950, was the first win for manufacturer Ford in NASCAR Cup Series history (and the only win of Florian’s career as well).

