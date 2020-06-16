Location of car numbers adjusted in All-Star Race experiment

NASCAR will utilize a new paint scheme concept for the July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, one which moves the car numbers backward on the vehicle toward the rear wheel.

The one-race experiment comes at the request of the teams, who will use the newfound prime real estate for sponsorship integrations. A rendering of the cars and numbers location is above.

NASCAR will ultimately take feedback from teams, sponsors and fans before deciding on any potential changes for the future.

NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell confirmed the one-race test in a series of tweets Monday evening.

Heard I needed to crop photo better 🤡. One race-team ask for car number at All Star. If sponsors and fans like it-great. If not-guess what-it was one race. Again … pic.twitter.com/qdbrPBAHkF — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 16, 2020

I wish people would have this much passion about what really needs change in the world right now. Car number placement for one race OR Listen-learn-and try individually to be better. See ya‘ll @BMSupdates Thanks @MarcusSMI for making it happen. — Steve O'Donnell (@odsteve) June 16, 2020

Having numbers positioned to the side of the car is not precedent-setting. In the early 1950s, as NASCAR historian Ken Martin notes, it was not unusual to see numbers by the rear wheels. Such is the case for driver Jimmy Florian, whose victory at Dayton on June 25, 1950, was the first win for manufacturer Ford in NASCAR Cup Series history (and the only win of Florian’s career as well).