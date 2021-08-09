Locals recognized as Unsung Hero event

Aug. 9—On Thursday morning, many gathered to honor and celebrate the "Unsung Heroes" in Madison County, who strive to make it a better place to live.

For their first event hosted in the 100-year history of The Richmond Register, the newspaper honored 14 finalists deemed by their peers as Unsung Heroes with breakfast, awards, and gift baskets at the EKU Perkins Building for their first annual Unsung Heroes event.

"The Richmond Register was excited to host this event honoring local unsung heroes. Madison County is blessed to have so many people who care about others," said Gary Tyler, publisher of The Register. "We were honored to have so many people attend to help us celebrate our 2021 Unsung Heroes. We plan to make this an annual event to continue to honor more of the unsung heroes in our community."

The Unsung Hero of the Year was awarded to Ashley Hammond of Berea Community Schools for her efforts to construct an all-inclusive playground in the city of Berea.

Upon receiving her award, Hammond said she was speechless, and overwhelmed with emotions.

While she said she was more than appreciative of the recognition, the fight to raise money for the playground was not done by just her alone.

"This project was not something I took on my shoulders alone," Hammond said. "This was a project of love, and community. Not just in Madison County, not in Kentucky, but nationwide. We had donations from all over for this project.

She thanked several families and others who helped raise money and get the project completed.

"If you have a child who is differently abled, or worked with them, that presents extra challenges and I cannot begin to thank them. (Those helping with the project) put in 20 to 30 hours a week on top of their regular job to get this project done," she said.

The final Unsung Heroes were Phillip Seyfrit, David Mashburn, Zinnia Hensley, Devin Ramsey, Christy Begley and Emilee Hood, Michelle Hammonds and Matt Woods.

Story continues

Zinnia Hensley, one of the finalists and Unsung Hero for the public safety category, was emotional on receiving her award which she was nominated for due to her work with BPD, providing food to those in need, and helping victims of domestic violence as the city's community resource coordinator.

Berea Police Chief Eric Scott congratulated Hensley for her award both in-person, and on BPD's Facebook page with a post in her honor.

"We're very enthused to see Zinnia win for the public safety category, while also thanking the others for their hard work to our community," Scott wrote. "Many are unaware, but Zinnia served hundreds of meals to families in need during COVID last year. When most were at home, she was putting herself at risk with other servants to help others. During this time, she had the ability to stay home working remotely, but she chose to come in and help those in need. Zinnia works tirelessly with victims within our community daily and we can't thank her enough for her servant leadership to others and love for the people of Berea and Madison County. Great Job Zinnia, continue to serve others as you do."

More than 100 individuals attended including Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley, Madison County Judge Reagan Taylor, Richmond Commissioners Ed McDaniel, Mike Brewer, Krystin Arnold, Richmond Police Chief Rodney Richardson, Assistant Chief BJ O'Donnell, Richmond Fire Chief Sam Kirby, Asst. Fire Chief Richard Tate, Berea Police Chief Eric Scott, Jennifer Lainhart of Hope's Wings, Baptist Health President Greg Gerard, Rep. Bill Wesley, Berea College and EKU officials.

With several winners who reside or work in Berea, Fraley said he was grateful for the Unsung Heroes Award show.

"We have so many people in our county who work behind the scenes to make the entire Madison County community a better place for all of us, and it nice to see those people recognized for the good work they do," he said. "One thing I find to be true about many unsung heroes is that they seldom seek the attention or recognition they deserve. That is what makes a program like this so special. I was really happy to see the folks from all parts of the county recognized too, and to hear the stories of how they are making a difference locally, literally on daily basis. I am particularly proud of the Berea citizens who were recognized today because, collectively, they really represent the spirit of Berea: A spirit of caring deeply about the community, helping others, doing good deeds for those who are differently abled or who need the help and love of a volunteer, and who provide hope and light for their neighbors. I won't name names, but we see this caring spirit in so many places including our hospital and medical community, schools, college, civic groups, non-profits and even in our city government. I tip my cap to all of those who were recognized as both nominees and winners of the first Unsung Hero Awards. We can all learn much from the good work that they do every day for the betterment of our county and cities."

Out of the 14 finalists, six were chosen as the Unsung Heroes of Madison County for 2021, and one Unsung Hero of the Year for a total of seven awards.

The 2021 finalists included:

VETERAN SERVICES:

Johnny Johnson

Phillip Seyfrit

EMERGENCY SERVICES:

Lora King

David Mashburn

PUBLIC SAFETY:

Zinnia Hensley

Deputy Adam Quiles

COMMUNITY:

Suzanne Howell

Devin Ramsey

HEALTH:

Christy Begley and Emilee Hood

Ashley McCay

EDUCATION:

Ashley Hammond

Michelle Hammonds and Matt Woods