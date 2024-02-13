Locals ready for regional tournament action

Feb. 12—These guys came ready to defend home court.

Quinton hosted Clayton Saturday in Class A district championship action, where the green machine powered its way to a 58-47 win.

Eli Blankenship put Quinton on the board first with three quick points, but the Bulldogs answered as both teams fought back and fourth. Three-point shots from Bret Bray and Johnie Needham powered the home team back out front.

But as they fought to the buzzer, Clayton earned a four-point play to end the quarter and tie up the game at 17-17.

In the second quarter, Mikey Perez sank a trey to give Quinton the lead once more. Clayton responded with a three of its own, but the green machine punched right back with another triple from Needham.

As the clock wound down to the half, Quinton earned back-to-back threes from Needham and Bo Wagnon to take a 29-23 lead into the locker room.

Quinton stayed hot after the break, rattling off a 10-0 run to extend its lead to double digits. Clayton responded with a run of its own, but Quinton had the last say as it took a 44-33 lead into the final period.

Both teams traded scores to start the fourth quarter, but a triple from Needham on excellent ball movement from his teammates sent the crowd into a frenzy. Clayton struck right back with a three of its own, cutting the lead back down to nine points with four minutes to play.

That's when Perez struck one more, sinking a contested trey. He later added in a hard-earned driving score, extending the lead back out to double digits. That firmly tipped the scales Quinton's way, running away with the district tournament championship.

Blankenship led the way with 25 points, followed by Perez with 13 points, Needham with 12 points, Bray with five points, and Wagnon with three points.

Next up, Quinton will host its own regional tournament starting Thursday, with tipoff of its first game at 7:30 p.m.

Here are the complete regional tournament brackets for local Class A-B boys teams:

CLASS A

REGIONAL A-B AT TUSHKA/CAMERON

THURSDAY

AT TUSHKA

G3: Bennington vs. Savanna, 2:30 p.m.

G1: Talihina vs. Rattan, 7:30 p.m.

AT CAMERON

G4: Crowder vs. Gans, 2:30 p.m.

G2: Wright City vs. Weleetka, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY AT TUSHKA

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 2:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY AT TUSHKA

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2:30 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D AT QUINTON/INDIANOLA

THURSDAY

AT INDIANOLA

G3: Porum vs. Strother, 2:30 p.m.

G1: Riverfield vs. Stonewall, 7:30 p.m.

AT QUINTON

G4: Clayton vs. Depew, 2:30 p.m.

G2: Quinton vs. Depew, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY AT QUINTON

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 2:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY AT QUINTON

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2:30 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D AT STRINGTOWN/KIOWA

THURSDAY

AT KIOWA

G3: Schulter vs. Ft. Towson, 2:30 p.m.

G1: Braggs vs. Kiowa, 7:30 p.m.

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Stringtown vs. Tupelo, 2:30 p.m.

G2: Kinta vs. Stuart, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY AT STRINGTOWN

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 2:30 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY AT STRINGTOWN

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2:30 p.m. (Winner advances to Area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7:30 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to Area)