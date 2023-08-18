Locals play in Lumberjack Scramble for 29th year

Aug. 17—BEMIDJI — The 29th Lumberjack Scramble crowned its winners last Friday.

Clint Cornell, Jack Bluhm, Tom Vanasee, Tim Bellew and Melissa Bluhm won with a net score of 49.9.

The Security Bank USA Lumberjack Scramble Golf Tournament was held on Friday, Aug. 11, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. The format is five-person scramble with handicap. Players formed their own teams.

More than $56,600 was raised at the Lumberjack Scramble last summer. Prior to this year's tournament, the Lumberjack Scramble had raised $914,696. Proceeds from the Lumberjack Scramble are donated to the Bemidji Lumberjack Foundation and benefit Bemidji High School and Middle School activities