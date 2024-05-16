Locals earn OSSCA, OBCA All State honors

May 16—Multiple baseball and softball players were awarded All State honors by their respective coaches associations for their efforts out on the diamond.

The Oklahoma Slow-Pitch Softball Coaches Association announced its 2024 All State team members, with several local players being honored.

Stuart's Jacie Crenshaw, Pittsburg's Akiera Hawk, and Kiowa's Emma Roberts and Mollie Bain were all named to the OSSCA All State Small East Team for their career efforts. This season, Stuart and Kiowa both earned their way to the OSSAA State Softball Tournament, while Pittsburg finished its season in the regional tournament.

The OSSCA All State Games will be held June 15 at Oklahoma Christian University in Oklahoma City. The Small East Team will take the field at 3 p.m., and will be coached by Smithville's Dustin Beck.

On the baseball side, the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association announced its 2024 All State team members, with one local player being honored.

McAlester's Caden Lesnau made his way onto the Large East Team following his high school career. The Buffaloes finished their season in the OSSAA regional tournament finals.

The OBCA All State Games are scheduled for June 2 in Enid, with the 5A-6A game slated for a 3:30 p.m. start. The Large East Team will be coached by Collinsville's Tony Reeder.