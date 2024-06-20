Locals make cut at Indiana Amateur

Jun. 19—Four of the six Boone County players have made the cut at the Indiana Amateur.

The event is taking place at Rock Hollow Golf Course in Peru.

All players played 36 holes, with the field cut to 60 players after the first two rounds.

The top local finisher after the opening two rounds is Zionsville's Adam Melliere.

Melliere is tied for 31st with a two-day total of 150 (75-75).

Melliere had two birdies, three bogeys and a double and 14 pars in the opening round. He had three birdies, six bogeys and nine pars in the second round.

The remaining three advancing players are all tied for 40th.

Zionsville's Gavin Poole and Whitestown's Mac Myers and Cameron Luczka all finished with a two-round total of 151.

Poole shot a 76 on day one, with four birdies, six bogeys, a double and seven pars. He came back with a 75, with two birdies, three bogeys, a double and 12 pars.

Myers had a 76 in round one, with three birdies, five bogeys, a double and eight pars. He had a 75 in the second round, with three birdies, six bogeys and nine pars.

Luczka shot a 73 in the opening round, with five birdies, two bogeys and two doubles to go along with nine pars. He came back with a 78, finishing round two with a birdie, three bogeys and two doubles along with 11 pars.

Zionsville's Andrew Wall finished tied for 64th.

He shot a 74 in round one with two birdies, four bogeys and 12 pars. In round two, he fired an 81 with three bogeys, three doubles and 12 pars.

Bryce Conlee finished tied for 89th after a two-day total of 159.

Conlee shot an 80 in the opening round with two birdies, six bogeys, two doubles and eight pars. In the second round, he shot a 79 with three birdies, six bogeys, two doubles and seven pars.

The third run will take place on Wednesday.

Junior Tour stops at Deer Creek

The Indiana Golf Junior Tour stopped at Deer Creek in Clayton on Tuesday.

In the girls 13-15 age group, Olivia Patton was third overall with an 87.

She had seven pars, eight bogeys and a double.

McKenna Hanlon was fourth with a 91.

She had six pars, eight bogeys and a double.

Evelyn Fowler also cracked the top-10, placing 10th with 105.

She had two pars, five bogeys and six doubles.

Alexandra Deweese was 12th with a 113.

she had a five bogeys and six double bogeys.

In the boys 13-15 age group, Robert Rhoades placed 13th with an 88.

He had three pars, 13 bogeys and two double bogeys.

Kellen Thompson was 21st with a 100.

He had four pars, four bogeys and six doubles.

Noah Lehman was 22nd with a 104.

He had a birdie, three pars, three bogeys and five doubles.

In the boys 16-19 age group, Mason Smith tied for 15th with an 89.

He had five pars, nine bogeys and three doubles.

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.