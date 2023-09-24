Locals Brave Strong Wind and Rain as Tropical Storm Ophelia Hits Coastal Virginia

Locals in Norfolk, southeastern Virginia, battled strong wind and rain on September 22, as Tropical Storm Ophelia moved through the region.

Footage captured by Jason Jarvis shows him and his daughter battling the inclement weather on Friday night.

Although the storm weakened to a post tropical depression by Saturday night, the National Hurricane Center warned that coastal flooding and flash flood remained possible for the area throughout Sunday. Credit: Jason Jarvis via Storyful