Locally: Washington State volleyball adds assistant coach Kristin Watson to round out staff

Mar. 26—From staff reports

Washington State women's volleyball head coach Korey Schroeder announced the final addition to his 2024 coaching staff with the hiring of assistant coach Kristin Watson, who makes the move to Pullman following two seasons with Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

"Kristin has put herself in a position to learn from high-level coaches and programs in her career, and I'm excited for her to bring those experiences to Washington State," Schroeder said.

In Corpus Christi, Watson was a part of back-to-back runner-up finishes in the Southland Conference, including a 2023 season that saw the Islanders win 15 of their final 16 matches in the regular season to finish with a 16-2 conference record.

College wrestling

Former Mead standout Chase Randall became the U.S. Coast Guard's first NCAA Division III national champion after winning at 133 pounds on March 16 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Randall, a junior for the Coast Guard, pinned Jaden Hinton of Baldwin Wallace in the third period of the title match. He was also voted the outstanding wrestler of the national tournament.

High school

Thirty-two area prep athletes were named winners of the winter NECA/IBEW GSL Award, presented by the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Winners include: Reagan Gibbons, gymnastics, and Terran Manson, wrestling, Central Valley; Macey Richards, basketball, and Evan Stinson, basketball, Cheney; Alahondra Perez, basketball, and Bodee Thivierge, wrestling, Clarkston; Italia Salina, basketball, and David Layne, basketball, East Valley; LeighAnna Gorman, basketball, and Damari Walker, basketball, Ferris; Gillian Bears, basketball, and Henry Sandberg, basketball, Gonzaga Prep; Gabriella Ontiveros, gymnastics, and Bridger Cloninger, wrestling, Lewis and Clark; Baylie Conner, wrestling, and Madden Raab, basketball, Mead; Jacqueline Bonnett, gymnastics, and McKay Smith, basketball, Mt. Spokane; Montana Elder, basketball, and Boden Wais, wrestling, North Central; Faith Sampson, bowling, and Gavin McCloy, wrestling, Pullman; Trynity VanGelder, gymnastics, and Michael Perry, basketball, Ridgeline; Angelica Cue-Leon, basketball, and Daniel Doheny-Boyle, wrestling, Rogers; Julia Licea, basketball, and Sam Picicci, wrestling, Shadle Park; Audra Isnhower, gymnastics, and Roman Korneichuk, basketball, University; and Brooklynn Adamson, basketball, and Ben Fried, basketball, West Valley.