Locally-trained trampoline gymnast aims to secure spot on Olympic team for third time

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– One locally-trained trampoline gymnast tries for her third Olympic appearance.

Two-time U.S. Olympian Nicole Ahsinger is putting out high hopes for making the Olympic team for the third time in three Olympic Games.

“It’s been a process and it’s been a journey, like they always say, and this would be my third Olympic Games, so it’s kind of crazy to even say that,” Ahsinger said.

Ahsinger competed at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, where she placed 15th in her sport, and at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, where she placed sixth, tying her for the highest placement from an American.

“Almost a veteran at this point, which is kind of weird to say, like I’m only 26 years old, so like, it sounds a little weird, but yeah, I think I think I’m just like, really prepared and I know what to expect. So it’s not as scary,” Ahsinger said.

In 2021, Ahsinger became a two-time U.S. trampoline champion, and here in 2024, the practice schedule picks up as the Paris Games draw near. She’s putting herself to the test with a more difficult routine designed to secure a spot on the Olympic team.

“It’s hard, but I think it’s more fun and I get to like it’s a challenge,” Ahsinger said. “So at the end of the day, we’re working on raising my difficulty or working on making it look prettier, and I think it’ll be good. When I competed.”

Ahsinger came to Lafayette from San Diego, but is now an adopted Cajun. One of the reasons she came to Lafayette: Coach Dmitri Poliaroush.

“He knows everything and I ask him questions all the time,” Ahsinger said regarding Poliaroush. “I’m like, ‘Can you please just explain to me why I’m doing this hard or routine? Or What do you think I need to do to get to do this harder routine?’ And so, like, there’s always all these all these questions that I always have for him. And I just think that that’s what an ideal coach Is.”

“Well as private conversations, we’re sharing experience, and so I’m sure they take in some knowledge,” Poliaroush said.

The Olympic trials are in two weeks, and the Olympic trampoline competition is on Aug. 2.

