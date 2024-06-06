Locally: Several area teams earn perfect NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores

Jun. 5—The NCAA has released the 2022-23 Academic Progress Rate (APR) and teams from Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho and Washington State athletic programs have earned perfect multiyear score of 1,000 during the current academic calendar year, announced Tuesday by the NCAA.

The APR is the annual standard of academic achievement that is calculated for all NCAA Division I sports.

All programs from the four schools all scored above the minimum threshold of 930, maintaining good standing with the NCAA for competition.

The programs earning perfect scores include Eastern Washington's men's and women's tennis; Gonzaga men's tennis, women's basketball and women's golf; Idaho men's and women's golf and women's cross country; and Washington State women's golf and volleyball.

—Three Gonzaga baseball players earned spots on the College Sports Communicators' Academic All-District Team, the organization announced Tuesday.

Tommy Eisenstat, Donovan Ratfield, and Vincent Temesvary all earned the honor for the Bulldogs.

College soccer

Carolina Ascent Football Club announced the signing of Washington State soccer standout Sydney Studer ahead of the club's inaugural season in the USL Super League.

Studer finished her five-year collegiate career with over 7,900 minutes played in 91 games with 89 starts. Studer spent the first part of the 2024 professional season with NWSL side, KC Current, before agreeing to terms with Carolina Ascent FC.

In 2022, Studer was twice called up to the U.S. U-23 National Team. She also featured for the U.S. U-18 National Team in 2018-19. As a senior at WSU, Studer scored three goals and contributed to six clean sheets.

Volleyball

Spokane's College Preparatory Volleyball Club has completed an impressive run of tournament play in the past few months, including a dominant showing in April's Evergreen Region Championships.

The club's CPA 14 Hedder, CPA 16 Benson and CPA 18 Nicole teams all won their respective brackets at the event, which showcases some of the top clubs in Eastern Washington, Idaho and Montana.

The club also attended the Emerald City Classic this past weekend in Seattle and again won at three age levels. CPA 16 Benson won the 16 Open with Mara Sandberg (Gonzaga Prep) as MVP and Ashlyn Aaron (University) as All Tournament. Libero Jade Livingston (Ridgeline) was awarded U16 Top Defensive Player for the second year in a row. CPA 18 Nicole won the 18 Open with Lilli Etter (Gonzaga Prep) as MVP and Maddie Finnegan (Gonzaga Prep) as All Tournament.

CPA will also has three teams head to USA Volleyball Girls Junior Nationals in Las Vegas in July, CPA 14 Hedder, CPA 16 Benson, and CPA 17 Drew.

Baseball

Spokane's Kerry Pease recently competed in the San Diego Memorial Day Baseball Tournament (60+ Division) for the Huntington Beach Gorillas, helping the team win the tournament title.

In the championship game, Pease pitched seven innings, allowing just three hits and one run for the Gorillas.