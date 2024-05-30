Locally: Former Eastern Washington athletic director Lynn Hickey elected to NACDA Hall of Fame

May 29—From staff reports

The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced its hall of fame class in early May and former Eastern Washington University Associate Vice President/Athletic Director Lynn Hickey is among the eight 2024 inductees.

Hickey will be honored at the 59th Annual NACDA Affiliates Convention at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas on June 10.

"Lynn is a pioneer in college athletics and made an impact at every university she was a part of." EWU Associate Vice President and Athletics Director Tim Collins said. "Lynn's work at Eastern laid a foundation that allows us to continue to serve our student-athletes, our campus and our community."

Hickey was hired at EWU in 2018 and retired in April at the end of her contract.

Prior to joining Eastern, Hickey spent 18 years at the University of Texas-San Antonio, serving the same role.

Hickey worked at Texas A&M as senior associate athletics director and senior women's sports administrator from 1994-2000. Before joining the administrative side, Hickey coached the Aggies' women's basketball team for 1984-94. Hickey was the head coach for Kansas State women's basketball from 1979-84.

Soccer

Spokane Zephyr FC revealed two new signings on May 23, with 23-year-old midfielder Emma Jaskaniec and 22-year-old fullback Julianne Vallerand joining the squad for its inaugural season in the USL Super League, pending league and federation approval.

Jaskaniec, who was drafted 26th overall by the Utah Royals in the 2024 National Women's Soccer League draft, spent five seasons at the University of Wisconsin. In 91 matches for the Badgers, she accumulated 37 goals and 15 assists.

Hailing from Terrebonne, Quebec, Vallerand has played for the U-15, U-17, and U-20 Canadian Youth National teams, winning two Concacaf medals (2016 silver U-15 and 2018 bronze U-17).

—Spokane Zephyr FC also announced that the club's inaugural home opener has been set for Aug. 17 against Fort Lauderdale at ONE Spokane Stadium.

In addition to Zephyr and Fort Lauderdale United, other teams in the inaugural USL Super League season are Brooklyn FC, Carolina Ascent FC, Dallas Trinity FC, Lexington FC, Tampa Bay Sun FC, and DC Power FC. Eight more clubs are expected to join in 2025.

High school

Thirty-two area prep athletes were named winners of the spring NECA/IBEW GSL Award, presented by the National Electrical Contractors Association and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Winners include: Kalle Shelby, tennis, and Carter Albertson, track and field, Central Valley; Peyton Laufenburger, softball, and Logan Mink, soccer, Cheney; Olivia Gustafson, tennis and Trace Green, baseball, Clarkston; Kaiden Davis, golf, and Jack Hanson, baseball, East Valley; Anna Morse, golf, and Jack Irvine, baseball, Ferris; Abigail Stewart, tennis, and Alex Scott, track and field, Gonzaga Prep; Zoe B. Ramos, tennis, and Paulo Murray, soccer, Lewis and Clark; Charlotte Cullen, track and field, and Charlie Ring, tennis, Mead; Cora Murray, track and field, and Matthew Cong, soccer, Mt. Spokane; Hope McCollom, tennis, and Josh Heimbigner, tennis, North Central; Ryliann Bednar, golf, and Parker Legreid, golf, Pullman; Reagan Rothley, golf, and Cameron Rehkow, tennis, Ridgeline; Emily Peabody, track and field and Wyatt Hart, golf, Rogers; Sophia Carney, golf, and Benson Plaster, tennis, Shadle Park; Katie Travis, softball, and Brayden Godfrey, track and field, University; Esther Pokhodun, golf, and Keason Silva, tolf, West Valley.

College swimming

Washington State University has tabbed Russell Whitaker to lead the Cougars' women's swimming program, interim director of athletics Anne McCoy announced May 23.

Whitaker has worked the past seven seasons as the director of operations and added assistant coach duties this past season. Since coming to WSU in 2017, Whitaker has been on staffs who have produced seven NCAA selections, four top-three finishers at the Pac-12 Conference Championships and one Pac-12 individual champion.

College track and field

The U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has selected Whitworth's Cody Wheeler as the 2024 NCAA Division III West Region Men's Field Athlete of the Year, the organization announced on May 22.

Wheeler, a sophomore from Hockinson, Washington, has led all of NCAA Division III in the javelin throw this season.

He threw the javelin 223 feet, 9 inches at the Whitworth last chance meet in early May for the best mark in Division III.

College rowing

Washington State rowing graduate student Eliza Dawson was named to the Pac-12 all-conference team Friday.

Dawson was an impactful member of the WSU 1V8 boat all season, and ended the season at the Pac-12 Championships where the group placed fifth in 6:46.36.