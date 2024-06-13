Locally: Adam Morrison, Linda Sheridan among 2024 Hooptown USA Hall of Fame inductees

Jun. 12—From staff reports

Hooptown USA has announced its 2024 Hall of Fame class, which includes former Gonzaga standout Adam Morrison and Shadle Park coach Linda Sheridan.

Also being inducted this year are longtime Hoopfest official Larry Wendel, former Gonzaga women's basketball star Tammy Tibbles and former Washington State standout Terry Kelly.

The five inductees will be honored in a ceremony on June 26 from 6-9 p.m. at the Hooptown USA courts south of the Podium in Riverfront Park. Tickets for the event are $15 and available at shorturl.at/F0AkK. Ticket includes appetizers and desserts.

Hockey

The Spokane Chiefs will host a Watch Party on June 28th for the first round of the 2024 NHL Draft.

Doors will open at 3:30 p.m. with draft coverage beginning at 4 p.m. Parking and entrance to the party will be free and available through the Spokane Arena VIP Parking Lot / VIP Entrance. Fans can enjoy raffles, auctions, prizes, and games, plus concessions will be available offering a limited menu for purchase. Space is restricted to the first 250 people.

Chiefs forward Berkly Catton finished his second full season with the Chiefs as the fourth-highest scorer in the Western Hockey League with 54 goals and 62 assists for 116 total points.

Catton ranked 8th among North American Skaters in the NHL's Central Scouting Service's final rankings and was originally Spokane's first-overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft.

If he is selected in the first round, Catton would be the first Chief drafted that early since Ty Smith in 2018 (17th overall).

Soccer

Midfielder Mollie Rouse, who played last season with Sunderland Women's FC, a team in the English professional Women's Championship league, is the latest player to sign on for Spokane Zephyr FC's inaugural season.

Rouse, who was raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, first gained senior level experience playing on Aston Villa's U17 team, which went undefeated and claimed the championship of the Centre of Excellence League in 2014/15. Rouse made two goals with England's National U17 team as they placed fourth in the 2013 European Championship.

She came to the United States to play collegiate soccer, first at the University of Louisville in 2017 and 2018, and then at the University of Central Florida.

College rowing

Rowers from both Gonzaga and Washington State were honored by the Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association after the completion of the spring season.

17 Bulldogs and 11 Cougars athletes were named CRCA Scholar Athletes, the organization announced last Thursday.

Then on Friday, WSU's Eliza Dawson and GU's Amanda Triebensee earned CRCA All-American honors with Dawson being named to the second team and Triebensee being named honorable mention.

Rowers named scholar athletes include: (Gonzaga) Isabella Barstow, Ella Beck, Giovanna Consiglio, Hannah Cooney, Quinn Elsenbest, Olivia Feistner, Grace Hare, Katherine Hill, Leah Manzo-McCottry, Maria Ines Marquez, Erin Monfredini, Mollie Monson, Cassidy Parr, Camille Ruhlin-Hicks, Katelyn Sierhuis, Katherine Stenning and Amanda Triebensee; (WSU) Eliza Dawson, Ella Greenslade, Eleanor Curtright, Ainsley Tiernan, Sydney Wick, Fiona Elliott, Hannah Elliott, Isabella Jachymek, Izabela Janecek, Tannith Johnson and Natalie Spring.