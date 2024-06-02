Local youth football players learn from former Alabama stars at DAR North Alabama Legends Camp

GRANT, Ala. (WHNT) — For young kids, meeting your idol is a dream come true, but getting to learn from them is even better. Dozens of young football players from across the Tennessee Valley got that opportunity on Saturday as part of the North Alabama Legends Camp, held at DAR High School.

Former Alabama football stars including DJ Hall, Terry Jones Jr., Bo Scarbrough, and North Alabama native Antonio Langham were all instructors at the skills camp. The camp came together through mutual connections with DAR head football coach Kyle Davis, and he said it was the perfect opportunity to get these legends to Grant and to give back to the local kids.

“A lot of times kids have to travel four, five hours to go to camps and things of that nature so we just thought what an opportunity it would be to have it here in this location where we can service Madison, Morgan, and Jackson and Etowah and Marshall counties. I think that any kid that came out today and took advantage of the opportunity is going to get better from it,” Davis said.

These guys had standout careers for the Crimson Tide and then went on to play in the NFL. They taught the kids different drills they learned throughout their careers but also gave them life lessons that they could take with them as they chase their own dreams of playing football at the highest level.

“It means a lot to me because I was once in their position and I didn’t have anyone to give me information about what I need to know at the next level so I had to learn on my own. That’s a big gift to me is to give back to them. So I try to put them in uncomfortable situations so they can be comfortable in uncomfortable situations so when they do get to that age and time, they’ll know how to handle it because they already learned it at a young age,” Scarbrough added.

Some current Alabama players and members of the DAR coaching staff also helped work with the kids at the camp. Around 60 kids grades 5th-12th participated.

